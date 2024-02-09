 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
AUTO: MAY 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jordanloveintv_240209.jpg
Love reflects on ‘season of learning’ in Green Bay
nbc_dps_louisridickkintv_240209__765031.jpg
Riddick: Hamlin deserved NFL Comeback POY award
nbc_dps_manningoharaintv_240209.jpg
Manning, O’Hara break down QB-center relationship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Premier League kits
Premier League: Betting Matchweek 24 - Two Bets for Every Match
AUTO: MAY 27 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Ross Chastain running partial Truck Series season for Niece Motorsports
Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Artistic Swimming - Day 4
U.S. artistic swimming team qualifies for first Olympics since 2008

Top Clips

nbc_dps_jordanloveintv_240209.jpg
Love reflects on ‘season of learning’ in Green Bay
nbc_dps_louisridickkintv_240209__765031.jpg
Riddick: Hamlin deserved NFL Comeback POY award
nbc_dps_manningoharaintv_240209.jpg
Manning, O’Hara break down QB-center relationship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am

February 9, 2024 10:33 AM
In this edition of Smylie's Spots, Nick Saban, Michael Phelps, Nate Bargatze, Dylan Dreyer, Jake Owen express excitement ahead of playing in the 2024 WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am.
Up Next
nbc_golf_smyliesspots_240209.JPG
1:43
Saban, Phelps ready for WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bestfromhole16round1_240208.jpg
2:29
Best moments from 16th at WM Phoenix Open, Rd. 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_shithpostrd1reax_240208.jpg
6:22
Theegala ‘looked comfortable’ at WM Phoenix Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pheonixopenrd1hl_240208.jpg
6:51
Highlights: WM Phoenix Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsfeature_240208.jpg
6:04
Tiger’s unique rise to prominence set him apart
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_sahithintv_240208.jpg
3:02
Theegala: Conditions are changing Phoenix Open
Now Playing
dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_jthomasv3_240130.jpg
4:53
Analyzing Thomas’ golf swing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_240207.jpg
6:00
Fowler feeds off of WM Phoenix Open crowd
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_dreyerintv_240207.jpg
2:25
WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am cut short by heavy rains
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_arodriguezintv_240207.jpg
2:02
A-Rod: Phoenix one of the most exciting places
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_emmittsmithintv_240207.jpg
8:35
Pursuit of perfection drew Smith to golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_jthomasonlivplayers_240207.jpg
6:40
JT: LIV pros shouldn’t return to PGA Tour easily
Now Playing