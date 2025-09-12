Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
Watch the best moments from the opening round of the 2025 Procore Championship at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California.
Up Next
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
Bradley: Procore a 'big step' in Ryder Cup prep
Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley joins Golf Central at the Procore Championship to explain his feelings of being a fan in the stands and share how he's preparing his players for the upcoming Ryder Cup.
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
McIlroy and Reed's epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
In partnership with Rolex, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed look back on their legendary Sunday showdown at the 2016 Ryder Cup.
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
Coming up: Chapter 3 of 'Tales From The Ryder Cup'
Don't miss the premiere of Chapter 3 of 'Tales From The Ryder Cup,' in partnership with Rolex.
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
Stewart and Montgomerie's moment of sportsmanship
In partnership with Rolex, members of Team USA and Team Europe reflect on their heated moment as well as the final note of sportsmanship at the 1999 Ryder Cup.
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
What makes New York's sports atmosphere special
In partnership with Rolex, athletes in various sports discuss New York's unique sports atmosphere as Bethpage Black prepares to host the 2025 Ryder Cup.
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
Gary Woodland checks in from Napa for updates on preparation for the U.S. Ryder Cup Team up to this point, the approach to his vice captaincy, and being a "bigger voice" for his peers.
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
Jordan, Poulter's mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
In partnership with Rolex, Ian Poulter and Michael Jordan remember their mental duel at the 2012 Ryder Cup.
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
Howell's memorable trip to the bar in 2004
In partnership with Rolex, David Howell tells the story of his comical trip to the bar in 2004 after Team Europe's Ryder Cup victory.
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
In partnership with Rolex, Colin Montgomerie and other members of Team Europe reflect on their record setting victory over Team USA in 2004.