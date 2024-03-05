 Skip navigation
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Simona Halep’s doping ban reduced, cleared to play
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240305.jpg
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240305.jpg
Unpacking Liverpool’s controversial win v. Forest
nbc_pl_2robbieschelsea_240305.jpg
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240305.jpg
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240305.jpg
Unpacking Liverpool’s controversial win v. Forest
nbc_pl_2robbieschelsea_240305.jpg
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Best shots from Cognizant Classic

March 5, 2024 10:08 AM
Check out the best shots from the week that was at the Cognizant Classic, featuring Min Woo Lee and event winner Austin Eckroat.
nbc_golf_penskecognizantv2_240305.jpg
1:38
Highlights: Best shots from Cognizant Classic
nbc_gt_tigerwoods_240304.jpg
6:14
Rest v. rust conundrum Tiger’s ‘unsolvable riddle’
nbc_gc_eckroatraction3_240304.jpg
6:10
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_cognizantmondayhlsv2_240304.jpg
13:18
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Monday
nbc_gt_minwooleedesk_240304.jpg
2:38
Lee must clear up short game to unlock next level
nbc_golf_eckroatintv_240304.jpg
1:12
Eckroat happy with how he ‘handled’ final round
nbc_golf_mcilroyhighlights_240303.jpg
8:00
McIlroy’s lessons learned from Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
6:24
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
nbc_golf_cognizantrd4_sunday_240303.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday
nbc_golf_eckroatintv_240303.jpg
0:45
Eckroat recaps ‘weird’ Sunday at Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_240303.jpg
1:01
Van Rooyen ‘so happy’ with Cognizant final round
nbc_golf_silvermanholeout_240303.jpg
0:45
Silverman holes out from 103 yards for eagle
