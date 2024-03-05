Watch Now
Highlights: Best shots from Cognizant Classic
Check out the best shots from the week that was at the Cognizant Classic, featuring Min Woo Lee and event winner Austin Eckroat.
Up Next
Highlights: Best shots from Cognizant Classic
Highlights: Best shots from Cognizant Classic
Check out the best shots from the week that was at the Cognizant Classic, featuring Min Woo Lee and event winner Austin Eckroat.
Rest v. rust conundrum Tiger’s ‘unsolvable riddle’
Rest v. rust conundrum Tiger's 'unsolvable riddle'
George Savaricas and Ryan Lavner react to Tiger Woods taking part in the Seminole pro-member this week and discuss how -- or whether -- Woods can strike a balance between rest and reps ahead of majors.
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
Eckroat stayed even-keeled in first PGA Tour win
The Golf Central crew react to Austin Eckroat's first PGA Tour win at the Cognizant Classic, discussing how he was able to stay even keel in Monday's victory.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Monday
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Monday
Watch the best shots and moments from Monday's Round 4 action at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Lee must clear up short game to unlock next level
Lee must clear up short game to unlock next level
Golf Today breaks down Min Woo Lee's second-place tie in the Cognizant Classic, highlighting how he'll have to address his struggles around the greens to take the next step in his game.
Eckroat happy with how he ‘handled’ final round
Eckroat happy with how he 'handled' final round
Damon Hack speaks with Austin Eckroat following his first career PGA Tour victory at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
McIlroy’s lessons learned from Cognizant Classic
McIlroy's lessons learned from Cognizant Classic
Golf Central looks at Rory McIlroy's final-round performance at the Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before the veteran shares what he learned most about his game throughout the tournament.
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Kira K. Dixon provides an update after the final round of the Cognizant Classic could not be completed due to inclement weather and will resume on Monday, as well as an interview with leader Austin Eckroat.
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday
Check out the best shots from Round 4 action at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before inclement weather suspended play and paved the way for a Monday finish.
Eckroat recaps ‘weird’ Sunday at Cognizant Classic
Eckroat recaps 'weird' Sunday at Cognizant Classic
Austin Eckroat details his perspective from Sunday's rain-shortened action at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches.
Van Rooyen ‘so happy’ with Cognizant final round
Van Rooyen 'so happy' with Cognizant final round
Erik van Rooyen feels he played "so well" after firing a final-round 63 at the Cognizant Classic, vaulting himself into contention with the final round set to resume Monday.