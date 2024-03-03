 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
What drivers had to say after Las Vegas Cup race
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
How to watch Monday finish at Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupvegas_240303.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_golf_mcilroyhighlights_240303.jpg
McIlroy’s lessons learned from Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
What drivers had to say after Las Vegas Cup race
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Las Vegas NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Larson wins
The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches - Final Round
How to watch Monday finish at Cognizant Classic

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cupvegas_240303.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
nbc_golf_mcilroyhighlights_240303.jpg
McIlroy’s lessons learned from Cognizant Classic
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday

March 3, 2024 06:46 PM
Check out the best shots from Round 4 action at the 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches before inclement weather suspended play and paved the way for a Monday finish.
Up Next
nbc_golf_mcilroyhighlights_240303.jpg
8:00
McIlroy’s lessons learned from Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantweather_240303.jpg
6:24
Rain washes Cognizant Classic finish to Monday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantrd4_sunday_240303.jpg
7:01
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 4 Sunday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_eckroatintv_240303.jpg
0:45
Eckroat recaps ‘weird’ Sunday at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_vanrooyenintv_240303.jpg
1:01
Van Rooyen ‘so happy’ with Cognizant final round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_silvermanholeout_240303.jpg
0:45
Silverman holes out from 103 yards for eagle
Now Playing
nbc_golf_skinnsintv_240303.jpg
3:52
Skinns wrestling with putter at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240302_1920x1080_2313848899931.jpg
1:15
Lee is a ‘superstar in the making’ at Cognizant
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mcilroylites_240302.jpg
6:20
Rory’s best shots from Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowryintv_240302.jpg
2:11
Lowry has had ‘good vibes’ all week
Now Playing
nbc_gc_davidskinns_interview_230302.jpg
2:10
Skinns chasing the dream at Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizant_230302.jpg
8:00
Highlights: Cognizant Classic, Round 3
Now Playing