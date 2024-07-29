Top moments from The 3M Open

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 03 San Diego Garrett Marchbanks face.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki beginning at Unadilla
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Ken Roczen styling in front of crowd.JPG
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Cardinals acquire RHP Erick Fedde and OF Tommy Pham as part of a 3-team trade

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX Rd 03 San Diego Garrett Marchbanks face.JPG
Garrett Marchbanks joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki beginning at Unadilla
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville Ken Roczen styling in front of crowd.JPG
Ken Roczen will return to 450 Pro Motocross in Unadilla, race in the 250 division in Ironman
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago White Sox
Cardinals acquire RHP Erick Fedde and OF Tommy Pham as part of a 3-team trade

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_prescott_240729.jpg
Will Prescott be the first QB to earn $60M/year?
nbc_pftpm_tagovailoa_240729.jpg
Analyzing Tagovailoa’s extension with Dolphins
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240729.jpg
NFL’s Sunday Ticket case has a ‘big week coming’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Top moments from The 3M Open

July 29, 2024 03:30 PM
Take a look at some of the best moments from The 3M Open , featuring highlights from Max Greyserman and tournament winner Jhonattan Vegas.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sales_penske16x9_240729.jpg
1:20
Top moments from The 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_greysermanint_240728.jpg
1:48
Greyserman surprises for 2nd place at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_vegas_240728.jpg
4:19
Vegas’s 3M Open win ‘a remarkable story’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mfinalroundhlV2_240728.jpg
7:09
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_penske_yt_240727.jpg
1:19
Kuchar shoots 8-under 63 on 3M Open Moving Day
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mround3hl_240727.jpg
10:34
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_buckleypresser_240726.jpg
2:26
Buckley throws stake, hits ace in chaotic 3M Rd. 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_nesmithintvreax_240726.jpg
1:34
Two back, NeSmith focusing on strengths at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_pendrith_240726.jpg
6:53
Pendrith atop 3M Open’s ‘crowded leaderboard’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mord2hl_240726__347833.jpg
6:30
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
1:58
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bridgemanint_240726.jpg
1:10
Bridgeman rediscovers his ‘edge’ at 3M Open
Now Playing