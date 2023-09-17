 Skip navigation
Top News

nbc_golf_pgafortinetrd3_230916.jpg
Theegala leads Fortinet with Thomas lurking
oly_atmmile_prefontaine_230916_1920x1080_2264371267512.jpg
Yared Nuguse, Chase Ealey break U.S. records at Pre Classic; mile world record nearly falls
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup driver intro songs from Bristol playoff race

Top Clips

nbc_big10_hudsoncardtd_230916.jpg
Card scrambles for 5-yard rushing TD vs. Cuse
nbc_golf_gc_theegalarecapandpresser_230916.jpg
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
nbc_golf_gc_thomasrecapandpresser_230916.jpg
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Thomas holes bunker shot at Fortinet

September 16, 2023 09:16 PM
Justin Thomas moves closer to the lead after sinking an impressive shot from the bunker on the 15th hole at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.
