Scheffler: Playing golf like 'looking in a mirror'
Two-time Players champion Scottie Scheffler reflects on what was one of the best tournaments of his career last year at TPC Sawgrass, and discusses the unique challenges of the course as he prepares to defend his titles.
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
Tiger Woods announces that he has undergone surgery after rupturing his left Achilles tendon in his return to training. The Live From crew discusses how this impacts not only Tiger's upcoming season, but his career.
Epic moments from No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Ahead of The Players Championship, look back on some of the most memorable shots over the years from the 17th hole on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass.
Monahan’s tone takes ‘dramatic’ shift on PIF talks
Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard analyze the "dramatic" shift in Jay Monahan's tone when addressing PIF talks and the what the PGA Tour could expect if a deal does not materialize.
Monahan reaffirms ‘commitment’ to unifying golf
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan takes questions from reporters at The Players Championship, expanding on pace-of-play initiatives, the state of PIF negotiations, and much more.
Morikawa rebounding from runner-up finish at API
Before shifting focus to The Players Championship, Collin Morikawa looks back on what went wrong in his second-place finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and discusses how he is moving forward.
Thomas: Ongoing PGA Tour, LIV limbo is ‘draining’
Ahead of The Players Championship, Justin Thomas discusses the fatigue that has set in amongst players regarding the lack of resolution between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
The Live From desk discusses Tiger Woods' narrow loss at The Players Championship in 2000, the improvements he made from 1999 into 2000 and why he may have pushed too far in his pursuit of perfection.
Malnati on ‘rewarding’ but ‘miserable’ pro life
PGA Tour 'grinder' Peter Malnati talks about his up-and-down journey as a professional golfer, being with Grayson Murray on his last round and why he supported a policy shrinking the number of exempt members.
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
Johnson Wagner tries to replicate Hal Sutton's impressive second shot on 18 at The Players Championship in 2000 in windier conditions with a four-iron, and the results weren't the same to say the least.