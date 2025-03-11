 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY
Timeline: A look at Tiger’s injuries in his career
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL
Tiger Woods has surgery after rupturing Achilles in return to training
Michigan v Michigan State
2025 Big Ten Tournament Preview and Predictions for March 12-16

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
nbc_roto_rfbharris_250311.jpg
Harris maintains fantasy viability with Chargers
nbc_roto_rfsdarnold_250311.jpg
Seahawks shaky O-line sparks Darnold concerns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v NY
Timeline: A look at Tiger’s injuries in his career
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL
Tiger Woods has surgery after rupturing Achilles in return to training
Michigan v Michigan State
2025 Big Ten Tournament Preview and Predictions for March 12-16

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
nbc_roto_rfbharris_250311.jpg
Harris maintains fantasy viability with Chargers
nbc_roto_rfsdarnold_250311.jpg
Seahawks shaky O-line sparks Darnold concerns

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Scheffler: Playing golf like 'looking in a mirror'

March 11, 2025 03:24 PM
Two-time Players champion Scottie Scheffler reflects on what was one of the best tournaments of his career last year at TPC Sawgrass, and discusses the unique challenges of the course as he prepares to defend his titles.
Up Next
nbc_golf_livefrom_jaimetigernews_250311.jpg
9:12
Tiger suffers ‘huge setback’ with Achilles injury
Now Playing
ryan_fox.jpg
2:19
Epic moments from No. 17 at TPC Sawgrass
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rexonjay_250311.jpg
5:40
Monahan’s tone takes ‘dramatic’ shift on PIF talks
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_monahanpresser_250311.jpg
38:33
Monahan reaffirms ‘commitment’ to unifying golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_morikawapresser_250311.jpg
9:32
Morikawa rebounding from runner-up finish at API
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_justinthomaspresser_250311.jpg
4:02
Thomas: Ongoing PGA Tour, LIV limbo is ‘draining’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_tiger2k_250310.jpg
9:10
2000 ‘was the sweet spot’ for Tiger
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_malnatiintv_250310.jpg
6:51
Malnati on ‘rewarding’ but ‘miserable’ pro life
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnersutton_250310.jpg
6:52
Wagner attempts Sutton’s clutch Players shot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_250310.jpg
1:31
Top shots from 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational
Now Playing