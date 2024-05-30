 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: USA TODAY
IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix: How to watch on USA, Peacock, start times, schedules, streaming
TOPSHOT-TENNIS-FRA-OPEN-2024
Novak Djokovic rolls into third round of rain-disrupted French Open
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

nbc_ten_fc_olympicvillage_240530.jpg
‘In the Olympic village’ with Roddick
nbc_ten_fc_rapidfire_240530.jpg
Rapid fire analysis on Gauff, Tiafoe and more
nbc_ten_fc_osakaswiatek_240530.jpg
Swiatek vs. Osaka the match of the French Open?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Talley stays 'in the moment' in U.S. Women's Open

May 30, 2024 06:41 PM
Amateur Asterisk Talley comments on her opening round of the U.S. Women's Open, in which she posted an even score to find herself right in contention.
nbc_golf_uswo_talleyintv_240530.jpg
2:05
Talley stays ‘in the moment’ in U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_cernousekintv_240530.jpg
4:40
Cernousek fights off nerves for good start at USWO
nbc_golf_nellykordaintv_240530.jpg
2:29
Korda reflects on ‘bad day’ at USWO Round 1
nbc_golf_kordastruggles_24530.jpg
8:06
Korda struggles to 80 in Round 1 of USWO
nbc_golf_livefromlpga_hole12_240530.jpg
13:23
No. 12 causing ‘carnage’ at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_kordahole12_240530.jpg
2:45
Korda finds water three times on No. 12 at USWO
nbc_golf_lf_mikewhanintv_240529.jpg
15:54
USGA CEO Whan talks growth of U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_lf_rosezhangreflection_240529.jpg
9:00
Zhang looking to build confidence at USWO
nbc_golf_lf_lydiakoconvowithrogers_240529.jpg
3:03
Ko discusses preparation ahead of USWO
nbc_golf_lf_kordadeskreflection_240529.jpg
4:38
Korda has been ‘unstoppable’ ahead of USWO
