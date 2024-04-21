 Skip navigation
Top News

OLYMPICS: APR 20 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials
Helen Maroulis makes record third Olympic team; David Taylor, Adeline Gray dethroned
nbc_imsa_winnerintrvw_240420.jpg
IMSA Long Beach results: Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac wins without changing tires
nbc_indy_rosenqvist_240420.jpg
IndyCar Long Beach starting lineup: First pole position for Meyer Shank Racing as Rosenqvist nips Power

Top Clips

nbc_sx_vialle_240420.jpg
Vialle emphasizes focus for Rd. 14 podium finish
nbc_sx_hampshire250_240420.jpg
Hampshire victorious in 250 East-West showdown
nbc_gc_sparks_240420v3.jpg
Former GC host Sparks passes away at age 50

Watch Now

Maroulis tops Winchester for US wrestling history

April 20, 2024 08:59 PM
Helen Maroulis shuts out Jacarra Winchester 6-0 in the second match to win the best-of-3 and become the first woman in U.S. freestyle wrestling history to become a three-time Olympian.