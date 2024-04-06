 Skip navigation
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner face closeup eyes.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_valeroholeoutsrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3
nbc_golf_anwa_finalrdhl_240406.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner face closeup eyes.JPG
Austin Forkner undergoes Lasik surgery six weeks after Arlington Supercross crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 - Qualifying
Martinsville Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins the pole
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying
Kyle Larson wins the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville

Top Clips

nbc_golf_valerotexasrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Valero Texas Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_valeroholeoutsrd3_240406.jpg
Highlights: Best hole outs from Texas Open Rd. 3
nbc_golf_anwa_finalrdhl_240406.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Brazil vs. Canada (En Español)

April 6, 2024 05:44 PM
Relive the biggest moments from Brazil and Canada's clash in the 2024 SheBelieves Cup, where Canada finished on top after winning in a penalty shootout.