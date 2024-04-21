Jett's 'phenomenal' ride; Sexton, Roczen updates

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Will%20Power%20-%20Firestone%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20St_%20Petersburg%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Jones_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m97855.jpg
At Long Beach, Will Power believes a Team Penske driver will win the Indianapolis 500 pole
OLYMPICS: APR 20 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials
Helen Maroulis makes record third Olympic team; David Taylor, Adeline Gray dethroned
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_sx_250recap_240420.jpg
Hampshire’s speed ‘on another level’ in Nashville
nbc_sx_lawrence_240420.jpg
Lawrence ‘hit his marks’ for 450SX Round 14 win
nbc_sx_webb_240420.jpg
Webb: When you’re not on, you’re not on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Will%20Power%20-%20Firestone%20Grand%20Prix%20of%20St_%20Petersburg%20-%20By_%20Chris%20Jones_Ref%20Image%20Without%20Watermark_m97855.jpg
At Long Beach, Will Power believes a Team Penske driver will win the Indianapolis 500 pole
OLYMPICS: APR 20 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Team Trials
Helen Maroulis makes record third Olympic team; David Taylor, Adeline Gray dethroned
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_sx_250recap_240420.jpg
Hampshire’s speed ‘on another level’ in Nashville
nbc_sx_lawrence_240420.jpg
Lawrence ‘hit his marks’ for 450SX Round 14 win
nbc_sx_webb_240420.jpg
Webb: When you’re not on, you’re not on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Jett's 'phenomenal' ride; Sexton, Roczen updates

April 20, 2024 11:20 PM
Jason Weigandt and Ricky Carmichael discuss a wild night in the 450 class, from Jett Lawrence’s win to updates on Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen after hard crashes in the main event.