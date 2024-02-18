Skip navigation
Douglass breaks U.S. female 50m freestyle record
February 18, 2024 12:40 PM
Kate Douglass became the fastest U.S. female swimmer in history with a silver medal in the 50m freestyle in 23.91 seconds, breaking the American record previously held by Simone Manuel.
Close Ad