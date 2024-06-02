 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan
Mondo Duplantis extends pole vault dominance, just misses milestone world record

Top Clips

oly_atw200_stockholm_240602.jpg
Jackson wins windy Diamond League Stockholm 200m
nbc_indy_lap53crash_240602.jpg
Lundgaard makes contact with Grosjean in Detroit
oly_atw400h_stockholm_240602.jpg
Bol opens season with 400m hurdles win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
WNBA upgrades foul on Caitlin Clark by Chennedy Carter, fines Angel Reese for no postgame interview
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw
2024 Diamond League - BAUHAUS-Galan
Mondo Duplantis extends pole vault dominance, just misses milestone world record

Top Clips

oly_atw200_stockholm_240602.jpg
Jackson wins windy Diamond League Stockholm 200m
nbc_indy_lap53crash_240602.jpg
Lundgaard makes contact with Grosjean in Detroit
oly_atw400h_stockholm_240602.jpg
Bol opens season with 400m hurdles win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Muir wins 1500m at Diamond League Stockholm

June 2, 2024 12:53 PM
Laura Muir delivers a strong performance to win the 1500m at Diamond League Stockholm, setting her up well for the European Championships.