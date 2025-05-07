Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 4

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Clayton Murphy, Olympic 800m medalist, retires from track
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Akron football ineligible for postseason play because of low Academic Progress Rate score
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mississippi State announces plans to build $60 million indoor practice facility for football
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
Winker injury boosts Acuna fantasy stock
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Clayton Murphy, Olympic 800m medalist, retires from track
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Akron football ineligible for postseason play because of low Academic Progress Rate score
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Mississippi State announces plans to build $60 million indoor practice facility for football
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
Winker injury boosts Acuna fantasy stock
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: La Vuelta Femenina 2025, Stage 4
May 7, 2025 11:59 AM
Relive Stage 4 of the 2025 La Vuelta Femenina, where cyclists embarked on a 112km journey through the mountains from Pedrola to Borja.
Latest Clips
10:09
Homa details mental tweaks: ‘Brain won’t turn off’
01:45
Winker injury boosts Acuna fantasy stock
10:24
Glover steadfast in criticism of signature events
01:23
Pickens trade to Cowboys boosts his fantasy stock
01:10
Eagles restructure Goedert’s contract for 2025
01:07
Falcons expect Pitts to ‘take a big jump’ in 2025
05:03
Thomas has his ‘swagger back’ amid hot stretch
07:45
New freedom could elevate McIlroy yet further
17:05
Subban: NHL is at ‘highest point in a long time’
10:01
Pickens trade about ‘more than talent level’
01:27
How Hernandez injury hampers Dodgers’ offense
01:14
Cubs could make change after Pressly’s struggles
05:12
DeChambeau, Koepka invited to Ryder Cup dinner
13:21
NBA brings playoff drama in second round
08:19
Pacers surging after Game 2 win vs. Cavs
04:05
Armstead shares his five toughest linemen in NFL
07:51
Armstead describes playing for Payton, McDaniel
01:54
Best player props for Game 2 Knicks vs. Celtics
01:39
Truist Championship Round 1 leader best bets
01:29
Cantlay, Spieth worth Truist Championship bets
15:15
Rodgers factor makes Pickens move timing confusing
01:47
Will Wolves have the edge vs. Warriors in Game 2?
02:09
Take Rantanen, Andersen to win Conn Smythe Trophy
01:28
Alcaraz, Sinner among 2025 French Open favorites
18:21
Allen analyzes Haliburton’s game-winner vs. Cavs
03:02
Jakucionis top moments from Illini 2024-25 season
08:14
How have WRs who have left the Steelers done?
02:18
Hill excludes Tagovailoa from top-five NFL QBs
13:25
Garrett: How Prescott will impact Pickens’ success
08:43
Brady says he didn’t engage in Sanders evaluation
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue