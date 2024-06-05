 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut vs Iowa
UConn gives Auriemma a five-year contract extension, valued at $18.7 million
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Colorado Avalanche
Stars’ Pavelski not planning to play any more after 1,533 games over 18 NHL seasons
Carlos Alcaraz
Betting the French Open Semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_soocer_usavrepublicofkorea_240602.jpg
Highlights: USWNT vs. Korea Republic (En Español)
nbc_soccer_usagoal2_240604.jpg
Smith extends USWNT’s lead over Korea Republic
nbc_soccer_usagoal1_240604.jpg
Dunn slips back post for USWNT goal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Yohannes makes USWNT's lead three with late goal

June 4, 2024 09:54 PM
Trinity Rodman's pass gets through the Korea Republic defense and finds Lily Yohannes, who strikes it into the back of the net and gives the USWNT a 3-0 lead.