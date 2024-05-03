Skip navigation
Berry's horse nickname trivia at Churchill Downs
May 3, 2024 05:30 PM
Matthew Berry strolls Churchill Downs ahead of the 150th Kentucky Derby to quiz attendees' knowledge on nicknames, asking if they can identify which are for horses or NFL players.
