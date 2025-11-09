 Skip navigation
NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
Takeaways from Week 11 of College Football: Fernando Mendoza had his Heisman moment
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2025 season
NCAA Football: Oregon at Iowa
No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington’s field goal with 3 seconds left

nbc_cfb_iowavsoregon_251108(2).jpg
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nd_navy_251108v2.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
nbc_nba_raptorsxsixers_251108.jpg
Highlights: 76ers win at home against the Raptors

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Indiana at Maryland
Takeaways from Week 11 of College Football: Fernando Mendoza had his Heisman moment
Syndication: Florida Times-Union
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 10 of 2025 season
NCAA Football: Oregon at Iowa
No. 6 Oregon escapes with 18-16 win over Iowa on Sappington’s field goal with 3 seconds left

nbc_cfb_iowavsoregon_251108(2).jpg
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nd_navy_251108v2.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
nbc_nba_raptorsxsixers_251108.jpg
Highlights: 76ers win at home against the Raptors

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
HLs: Alabama proves its mettle against St. John’s

November 9, 2025 12:00 AM
Alabama’s guard play, featuring Labaron Philon, led the way as No. 15 Alabama took down No. 5 St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

nbc_mcbb_avdalas_251108.jpg
02:31
Highlights: VT’s Avdalas shows out vs. Providence
nbc_mcbb_vtvprov_251108.jpg
05:00
Highlights: Virginia Tech beats Providence in OT
nbc_mcbb_washvusf_251108.jpg
02:26
Highlights: George Washington holds off USF
nbc_cbb_illireaxunderwoodintvv3_251107.jpg
07:05
Highlights: Illinois waxes FGCU, moves to 2-0
nbc_cbb_umassuconnhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:26
Highlights: No. 4 UConn dismantles UMass Lowell
nbc_cbb_puroakhlspostgame_251107.jpg
03:44
Highlights: No. 1 Purdue holds off Oakland
northwestern_hls_mpx.jpg
57
Highlights: Northwestern blasts Boston U
nbc_cbb_purdueuconnoutlook_251107.jpg
03:23
Purdue, UConn push to be ‘last team standing’
nbc_cbb_b10contenders_251107.jpg
03:39
Illinois, Northwestern merit more hype in Big Ten
nbc_nba_cbbtalkcamboozer_251106.jpg
04:36
Looking ahead to stacked 2026 NBA Draft class
nbc_cbb_hoosierhit_251105.jpg
04:08
Indiana looks different under DeVries
creighton_replacer.jpg
05:19
Highlights: Creighton blows out South Dakota
nbc_cbb_mcdermott500_251105.jpg
04:04
McDermott reflects after win No. 500
nbc_cbb_halftimehit_251105.jpg
02:32
Can Purdue, UConn meet elite expectations?
nbc_cbb_bigeastpreview_251105.jpg
03:59
How many elite teams are in the Big East?
nbc_cbb_gregmcdermott_251105.jpg
02:09
Inside McDermott’s winning legacy at Creighton
nbc_cbb_iowastirtzintv_251105.jpg
05:36
Stirtz on coming to Iowa with Drake’s McCollum
nbc_cbb_mdfacilities_251104.jpg
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
nbc_cbb_depaulholtmannintv_251103.jpg
07:43
Holtmann knows there will ‘be challenges ahead’
nbc_cbb_xavierpitinointv_251103.jpg
10:32
Pitino: ‘My career has taken so many weird turns’
nbc_cbb_provenglishintv_251103.jpg
07:51
Friars’ English eager for clash with Hokies
nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_cbb_marqsmartintv_251030.jpg
08:20
Smart: Marquette can build ceiling w/o transfers
nbc_cbb_gtowncooleyintv_251030.jpg
06:43
Cooley ‘loves’ Georgetown’s identity in new era
nbc_cbb_villwillardintv_251030.jpg
08:21
Willard excited to coach ‘best basketball program’
nbc_cbb_creimcdermottintv_251030.jpg
11:29
McDermott: It will be hard replacing Kalkbrenner
nbc_cbb_stjpitinointv_251030.jpg
11:49
Pitino continues to evolve with the game
nbc_cbb_uconnhurleyintv_251030.jpg
11:48
Hurley feels ‘tension’ with Pitino in Big East
nbc_cbb_uconnkarabanintv.jpg
06:39
Karaban ready to finish UConn career the right way

nbc_cfb_iowavsoregon_251108(2).jpg
04:55
Highlights: No. 9 Oregon grinds out win vs. Iowa
nbc_cfb_nd_navy_251108v2.jpg
07:48
Highlights: Notre Dame rolls past Navy
nbc_nba_raptorsxsixers_251108.jpg
01:57
Highlights: 76ers win at home against the Raptors
nbc_nba_bullsandcavs_251108.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Late surge powers Cavs to victory
nbc_nba_spursandpelicans_251108.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Fox guides Spurs to win in debut
MarcusFreeman11-8.jpg
04:42
Analyzing Notre Dame’s CFP chances
JeremiyahvsNavy.jpg
01:40
Highlights: Love impresses vs. Navy
nbc_nba_pormia_261108(2).jpg
02:00
Highlights: Jovic leads MIA to victory over POR
nbc_cfb_freeman_intrv_251108.jpg
48
Freeman ‘proud’ of Notre Dame after win vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_love_cj_intv_251108.jpg
01:50
Carr and Love reflect on Notre Dame’s win vs. Navy
nbc_nba_lalatl_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hawks rout Lakers at home
nbc_nba_dallaswash_251108(2).jpg
01:58
Highlights: Marshall lifts Mavs over Wizards
nbc_rtf_helmetstickers_251108.jpg
02:01
Fickell, Becker lead top showings of Week 11
nbc_rtf_vandytulane_251108.jpg
04:13
Where does Pavia fit in Heisman race?
nbc_rtf_secresults_251108.jpg
03:41
Texas A&M can win different styles of games
nbc_rtf_oregoniowa_251108.jpg
02:25
Oregon survives in ‘gritty’ win vs. Iowa
nbc_rtf_texastechbyu_251108.jpg
03:06
Texas Tech ‘well-positioned’ for CFP
nbc_rtf_indianawin_251108.jpg
06:16
Indiana defeats Penn State in dramatic fashion
nbc_cfb_nd_td_7_251108.jpg
52
Washington’s TD expands Notre Dame’s lead vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_tf_5_251108v2.jpg
55
Carr and Smith connect on 34-yard touchdown
nbc_cfb_nd_td_4_love_251108.jpg
01:03
Love somehow stays up on incredible touchdown run
nbc_cfb_nd_td_3_251108.jpg
58
Carr hits Faison for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_nd_td2_251108.jpg
48
Price scores ND’s second touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_navy_td1_251108.jpg
54
Navy’s Woodson sneaks it in for TD vs. Notre Dame
nbc_cfb_nd_td1_251108.jpg
01:15
Love powers in for touchdown vs. Navy
nbc_cfb_iupsuhl_251108.jpg
04:57
Highlights: No. 2 Indiana stuns Penn State late
nbc_cfb_pregame_indiana_penn_251108.jpg
02:32
Did Mendoza have ‘Heisman moment’ vs. Penn State?
nbc_golf_penskehit_251108.jpg
01:05
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on Moving Day
nbc_golf_wwtr3_251108.jpg
08:58
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
nbc_golf_bengriffinintr_251108.jpg
01:38
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo