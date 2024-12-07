 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Creighton
Creighton’s Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending hip surgery
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Northwestern
Nick Martinelli leads Northwestern to 70-66 overtime win over No. 19 Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_241207.jpg
Wood heads Forest 3-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_nfgoalgibbswhite_241207.jpg
Gibbs-White powers Forest in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoalhojlund_241207.jpg
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn completes first Alpine skiing races in nearly 6 years
NCAA Basketball: Kansas at Creighton
Creighton’s Pop Isaacs will undergo season-ending hip surgery
NCAA Basketball: Illinois at Northwestern
Nick Martinelli leads Northwestern to 70-66 overtime win over No. 19 Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_241207.jpg
Wood heads Forest 3-1 in front of Man United
nbc_pl_nfgoalgibbswhite_241207.jpg
Gibbs-White powers Forest in front of Man United
nbc_pl_mugoalhojlund_241207.jpg
Hojlund equalizes for Man United against Forest

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rubin's huge block turns into Ramblers alley-oop

December 7, 2024 01:25 PM
Loyola Chicago's Miles Rubin rejects a would-be South Florida dunk and Des Watson throws it up to Kymany Houinsou for the powerful finish on the other end.