Top News

Tennis: Australian Open
Jannik Sinner’s nomination for Laureus sportsman of year withdrawn after ban
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/c_crop,h_868,w_1157,x_74,y_4/c_scale,h_1052,w_1402/l_rivals_logo_dark_watermark2.png/o_70/c_limit,fl_relative,h_0.3,w_0.3/fl_layer_apply,g_south_west,x_0.04,y_0/f_png,q_auto/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/sjpg2bvzux5d0mnc6sbl
West Spotlight: Prospects on the rise
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: FEB 27 Rutgers at Michigan
No. 15 Michigan beats Rutgers 84-82 on Burnett’s 3-pointer at buzzer, moves into 1st-place tie

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_rutgersmichigan_250227.jpg
HLs: No. 15 Michigan sinks Rutgers at the buzzer
nbc_cbb_michigan_rosesegment_250227.jpg
Rose breaks down ‘awesome finish’ from Michigan
nbc_cbb_michigan_mayintv_250227.jpg
May challenged Michigan to take pride in defense

Watch Now

Highlights: Harper leads Rutgers against Michigan

February 28, 2025 12:04 AM
Rutgers star freshman Dylan Harper scores 17 points in a tough loss against Michigan.