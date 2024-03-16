 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup Finals slalom to end wild, successful season
oly_asmgs_meillardodermattruns_240316.jpg
Loïc Meillard snaps Marco Odermatt’s historic streak at World Cup Finals
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ucldraw_240316.jpg
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
nbc_pl_edwardsfsgceo_240316.jpg
What Edwards’ return means for Liverpool’s future
nbc_pl_kelleherfuture_240316.jpg
Can Kelleher lead Liverpool to the PL title?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin wins World Cup Finals slalom to end wild, successful season
oly_asmgs_meillardodermattruns_240316.jpg
Loïc Meillard snaps Marco Odermatt’s historic streak at World Cup Finals
CHINA-BEIJING-SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING-ISU WORLD CUP-WOMEN'S 1000M FINAL (CN)
Kristen Santos-Griswold, Corinne Stoddard win first U.S. medals at short track worlds in decade

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ucldraw_240316.jpg
How the PL could get a 5th UCL qualification spot
nbc_pl_edwardsfsgceo_240316.jpg
What Edwards’ return means for Liverpool’s future
nbc_pl_kelleherfuture_240316.jpg
Can Kelleher lead Liverpool to the PL title?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Shiffrin wins World Cup slalom to cap season

March 16, 2024 09:49 AM
In her final race of the season, Mikaela Shiffrin captures her 60th career slalom win and record-extending 97th World Cup victory, including her ninth this season, in Saalbach, Austria.