Watch Now
Bautista sleeper in deep AL Cy Young pool
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher discuss who has the best odds for AL Cy Young, a list led by Gerrit Cole but perhaps sleeping on Felix Bautista.
Up Next
‘Narrow road’ for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
'Narrow road' for teams trying to trade for Ohtani
Jon Morosi joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the upcoming MLB trade deadline, highlighted by the potential trade of Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Unlikely Frelick has 10-, 12-team league value
Milwaukee Brewers' Sal Frelick had a debut for the ages, going 4-6 in his first two games, but Connor Rogers discusses limitations that will hinder his fantasy value in 10- and 12-team leagues.
Kirilloff provides value in shallow leagues
Kirilloff provides value in shallow leagues
Despite Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff's early second-half break out, fantasy managers should be cautious and only look to target him in shallow leagues.
Mauricio’s speed may result in late-season value
Mauricio's speed may result in late-season value
Connor Rogers discusses Mets' prospect Ronny Mauricio, detailing his improvements in the minors and his chance to become a late-season fantasy contributor with upside in speed and power.
‘Good chance’ Jones can contribute down stretch
'Good chance' Jones can contribute down stretch
Despite a high strikeout rate, Connor Rogers breaks down why Nolan Jones is in position to remain a fine fantasy contributor down the stretch.
Ginkel could develop as a source of saves
Ginkel could develop as a source of saves
Connor Rogers discusses Kevin Ginkel's improvements on the mound and why he can be a source of saves in fantasy pending the Diamondbacks' decisions at the trade deadline.
Peraza worth a flier if opportunity strikes
Peraza worth a flier if opportunity strikes
Connor Rogers discusses the pathway to fantasy relevance for Yankees 3B Oswald Peraza and why he could be worth a flier if opportunity strikes.
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB’s trade deadline?
Will Ohtani be dealt at MLB's trade deadline?
Shohei Ohtani has 36 home runs and has hit 24 home runs over his last 45 games, the most in that span since Giancarlo Stanton in 2017, though Dan Patrick still doesn't see the Angels moving Ohtani at the trade deadline.
LAA not interested in rebuild regardless of Ohtani
LAA not interested in rebuild regardless of Ohtani
Bill Shaikin of the LA Times joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels and how the team could move forward.
Switch-hitting Rodriguez an intriguing fantasy C
Switch-hitting Rodriguez an intriguing fantasy C
The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up another top catching prospect, this time Endy Rodriguez, to add another potential contributor in a thin fantasy position.
Abrams has complicated fantasy outlook
Abrams has complicated fantasy outlook
Viewed as a top prospect when dealt from the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto deal, shortstop CJ Abrams has had an up-and-down stint with the Washington Nationals but still possesses fantasy potential.
Rodgers could break out upon return to MLB action
Rodgers could break out upon return to MLB action
Connor Rogers highlights Colorado Rockies catcher Brendan Rodgers, who is currently rehabbing in the minor leagues, and explains why he may be worth adding to fantasy rosters ahead of his return to MLB.