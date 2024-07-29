Watch Now
Cease earns fantasy gold medal with no-hitter
Eric Samulski and D.J. Short hand out their fantasy baseball Medals of the Week in honor of the Paris Olympics to celebrate the top fantasy performers in MLB.
Chisholm to rejuvenate 'lifeless' Yankees squad
Chisholm to rejuvenate 'lifeless' Yankees squad
Eric Samulski and D.J. Short analyze whether Jazz Chisholm could see a major fantasy boost after being traded from the Miami Marlins to the New York Yankees on Saturday.
Rose documentary 'is sad' with a complex history
Rose documentary 'is sad' with a complex history
The Dan Patrick crew discusses the new HBO documentary "Charlie Hustle & The Matter of Pete Rose," and the ins and outs of the baseball legend.
Lugo arguably the 'fantasy baseball MVP' so far
Lugo arguably the 'fantasy baseball MVP' so far
Eric Samulski and James Schiano hand our their fantasy baseball Medals of the Week in honor of the Paris Olympics to celebrate the top fantasy performers in the MLB.
Kershaw not at his 'peak' but can still get wins
Kershaw not at his 'peak' but can still get wins
Eric Samulski breaks down Clayton Kershaw's fantasy value as he returns to the Dodgers' lineup from a rehab assignment, saying there's a "chance for some wins" and decent fantasy value, even in limited innings.
Concern for Senga's 'true talent' after injury
Concern for Senga's 'true talent' after injury
Eric Samulski and James Schiano discuss the questions surrounding New York Mets' Kodai Senga as the pitcher returns from injury.
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
Breakout candidates for second half of MLB season
Eric Samulski focuses on MLB players that could have a breakout second half, including St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward and others.
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball
Savannah Bananas bring new showmanship to baseball
Jesse Cole, owner of the Savannah Bananas, explains the goal and story behind the team, which adds new entertainment approaches to the ballpark.
Lovullo: Skenes is a 'generational guy'
Lovullo: Skenes is a 'generational guy'
Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo joins the Dan Patrick Show to detail his MLB All-Star Game experience and discuss his thoughts on Paul Skenes.
Dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline
Dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss their dream trades ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including Jackson Holliday to the Tigers, and a deal that sends Luis Robert and Garrett Crochet to the Orioles.
MLB All-Star Game was great, uniforms 'terrible'
MLB All-Star Game was great, uniforms 'terrible'
The DPS crew discuses the MLB All-Star Game, commenting on the quality of the game and the uniform design.
Will Tigers trade Skubal at deadline?
Will Tigers trade Skubal at deadline?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski break down the possibility of Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal being traded at the deadline, workshopping a potential trade with the Baltimore Orioles.