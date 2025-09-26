Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 9 at New Jersey (NJMP): Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What is the Ryder Cup format? How fourballs and foursomes work, and scoring explained
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 9 at New Jersey (NJMP): Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
What is the Ryder Cup format? How fourballs and foursomes work, and scoring explained
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
September 26, 2025 02:12 PM
As New York Mets star Francisco Lindor completes another 30-30 season, James Schiano evaluates Lindor's greatness and consistency as one of the best infielders in Major League Baseball.
Related Videos
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September
Latest Clips
48
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
01:12
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
01:05
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
01:14
Cardinals’ Harrison Jr. a WR3 heading into Week 5
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
01:57
Most electric walkouts from Day 1 of Ryder Cup
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
03:05
Benson’s usage an ‘encouraging’ sign in fantasy
08:34
Can Murray, MHJ get on the same page consistently?
01:28
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
14:00
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Foursomes
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
11:06
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 2
01:04
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
02:07
Inside Notre Dame’s special gameday traditions
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
01:11
Rory, Fleetwood feeling ‘continuity’ at Ryder Cup
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
01:37
Rahm, Hatton on dominant opening win at Ryder Cup
28
JT’s miss gives Europe opening point in Ryder Cup
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue