Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes
MotoAmerica SB 2024 Rd 09 NJMP Cameron Beaubier leads.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 9 at New Jersey (NJMP): Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Ryder Cup Morning Foursomes Matches
What is the Ryder Cup format? How fourballs and foursomes work, and scoring explained

Top Clips

nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryder Cup 2025 - Friday Afternoon Four-balls
Watch: Rory McIlroy ignites after back-to-back birdie makes
MotoAmerica SB 2024 Rd 09 NJMP Cameron Beaubier leads.jpg
How to Watch MotoAmerica Round 9 at New Jersey (NJMP): Schedule, TV/stream info, past results
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2025 Ryder Cup Morning Foursomes Matches
What is the Ryder Cup format? How fourballs and foursomes work, and scoring explained

Top Clips

nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career

September 26, 2025 02:12 PM
As New York Mets star Francisco Lindor completes another 30-30 season, James Schiano evaluates Lindor's greatness and consistency as one of the best infielders in Major League Baseball.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
nbc_roto_skenes_250926.jpg
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
nbc_roto_ozziealbiesv2_250924.jpg
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
nbc_roto_cadesmith_250924.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
kersh_mpx.jpg
01:31
All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_playernews_skubal_250915.jpg
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
nbc_playernews_eldridge_250915.jpg
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
nbc_playernews_altuve_250915.jpg
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_bte_nlroy_250912.jpg
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
nbc_roto_danp_250908.jpg
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
nbc_roto_morales_250905.jpg
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
nbc_roto_sproatv3_250905.jpg
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
nbc_roto_ranthony_250905.jpg
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
nbc_roto_walker_250903.jpg
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_griffinandrose_250926.jpg
48
Griffin and Rose duel with long putts at Ryder Cup
mariotathrowcommandersthumbnailimage.jpg
01:12
Mariota solid fantasy play in Week 4 vs. Falcons
nbc_roto_walker_250926.jpg
01:05
Walker looks ‘meaningfully better’ than Charbonnet
nbc_roto_harrison_250926.jpg
01:14
Cardinals’ Harrison Jr. a WR3 heading into Week 5
nbc_roto_justinfields_250926.jpg
01:17
Fields to start once he clears concussion protocol
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250926.jpg
01:49
Take Jacobs’ O 14.5 yards for longest rush vs. DAL
nbc_ffhh_whatsontap_250926.jpg
04:20
Why Brown, Chubb should be in Week 4 lineups
nbc_ffhh_flexfrustrations_250926.jpg
05:39
Consider Tucker, Shepard for Week 4 flex spots
nbc_ffhh_week4inj_250926.jpg
15:07
Fantasy impacts for WAS-ATL amid Daniels’ injury
nbc_golf_tmobilewalkout_250926.jpg
01:57
Most electric walkouts from Day 1 of Ryder Cup
nbc_dps_seahawkscardinalsrecap_250926.jpg
08:01
Would you rather be fan of Browns or Cardinals?
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards3_250926.jpg
06:26
Charbonnet’s goal-line work a concern for Walker?
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards2_250926.jpg
03:05
Benson’s usage an ‘encouraging’ sign in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_seattlecards1_250926.jpg
08:34
Can Murray, MHJ get on the same page consistently?
nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
01:28
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_golf_d1rydermorn_250926.jpg
14:00
2025 Ryder Cup Highlights: Day 1 Foursomes
nbc_roto_btenfcwestv2_250926.jpg
02:12
Race for NFC West crown will be ‘very close’
nbc_dps_mmwgotw_250926.jpg
02:49
USC among most must-win games of the weekend
nbc_dps_belichick_250926.jpg
01:52
Meyer: North Carolina offense is ‘a train wreck’
nbc_smx_w2rcpors1h2_250925.jpg
11:06
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 2
nbc_roto_lynxmercury_250926.jpg
01:04
Lynx a sharp Game 3 bet to bounce back vs. Mercury
nbc_roto_bteweek4bestbets_250926.jpg
01:30
Week 4 bets: Raiders to cover, Jacobs rushing prop
nbc_cfb_ndgamedaytraditions_250926.jpg
02:07
Inside Notre Dame’s special gameday traditions
nbc_roto_btebengalsbroncos_250926.jpg
02:10
Nix’s ‘step backwards’ opens door for Bengals
nbc_golf_fleetwoodmac_250926.jpg
01:11
Rory, Fleetwood feeling ‘continuity’ at Ryder Cup
nbc_roto_btejetsdolphins_250926.jpg
01:34
Fields’ return bodes well for Jets vs. Dolphins
nbc_golf_rahmhatton_250926.jpg
01:37
Rahm, Hatton on dominant opening win at Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_europefirstpointVOD_250926.jpg
28
JT’s miss gives Europe opening point in Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
02:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
04:00
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins