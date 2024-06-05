 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
FIBA 3x3 World Cup
Brink, Burdick, Howard, Van Lith make U.S. Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball team for Paris
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_cdw_memorial_240605.jpg
Hovland looks to take over Muirfield Village again
nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics: List of qualified U.S. athletes
FIBA 3x3 World Cup
Brink, Burdick, Howard, Van Lith make U.S. Olympic women’s 3x3 basketball team for Paris
Iga Swiatek
2024 French Open women’s singles draw

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_cdw_memorial_240605.jpg
Hovland looks to take over Muirfield Village again
nbc_simms_cjstroud_240605.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 7, C.J. Stroud
nbc_csu_nfceastodds_240605.jpg
Are Eagles in a class of their own in NFC East?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Crochet quietly emerging as a fantasy ace

June 5, 2024 01:45 PM
RBS dives into Garrett Crochet's numbers this season and explains how the 24-year-old southpaw has blossomed into a reliable fantasy option amid trade rumors.
Up Next
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240605.jpg
1:36
Lunch Money: Skenes, Alvarez lead MLB best bets
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_norby_240603.jpg
1:13
Norby’s playing time may be scarce despite call-up
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mallow_240603.jpg
1:23
Malloy likely better for DET than fantasy managers
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_schwellenbach_240603.jpg
1:10
Keep an eye on Braves’ Schwellenbach in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_stlwinn_240603.jpg
1:37
Power and placement limiting Winn’s fantasy value
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_mullins_240603.jpg
1:32
Managers should hold Mullins despite recent slump
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_vientos_240603.jpg
1:26
Vientos offers little upside despite a strong bat
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbasetempcheck_240603.jpg
5:42
MLB power rankings check-in: Mariners, Cardinals
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbasevladatthird_240603.jpg
3:21
Jays moving Guerrero to third as trade showcase?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rwbasecolenews_240603.jpg
3:18
How Yankees may approach Cole ahead of rehab start
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240603.jpg
1:28
Lunch Money: De la Cruz, Benson lead CIN vs. COL
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_turangwestburg_240529.jpg
3:55
Westburg a ‘super valuable’ asset in fantasy
Now Playing