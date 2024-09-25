Watch Now
Can the Mets steal two games against the Brewers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski make their picks for the NL Wild Card round and discuss how well above expectation the Milwaukee Brewers have performed so far this season.
Up Next
Skenes is a ‘once in their generation’ player
Skenes is a 'once in their generation' player
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowksi discuss who they would take as the top starting pitcher in 2025 fantasy drafts.
Could Jobe be ‘the next big thing’ for the Tigers?
Could Jobe be 'the next big thing' for the Tigers?
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the Detroit Tigers calling up top prospect Jackson Jobe and evaluate how his 2025 season could look.
How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?
How lucky are MLB fans to bear witness to Ohtani?
What Shohei Ohtani is doing is unprecedented in baseball history but Mike Schur argues it's unprecedented in sports history given the records Ohtani is surpassing and the ways in which he is accomplishing the feats.
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft
Ohtani the latest master of his athletic craft
Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's explosion against the Miami Marlins is the latest example of his unprecedented greatness in MLB.
Ohtani is a generational ‘one of one’ talent
Ohtani is a generational 'one of one' talent
Dan Patrick plays an interview he had with Dave Roberts prior to Shohei Ohtani's historic performance against the Miami Marlins, with the two discussing Ohtani's impact, Mookie Betts' versatility and more.
What to do with Ohtani’s 50th home run ball
What to do with Ohtani's 50th home run ball
Founder of Cllct Media Darren Rovell breaks down the estimated worth of Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball, and what he would do with it if he were the ball's new owner.
Analyzing Ohtani’s ‘incredible’ performance
Analyzing Ohtani's 'incredible' performance
Dan Patrick recounts Shohei Ohtani's historic performance against the Miami Marlins, where the two-time MVP went 6-for-6 with 3 home runs and became the inaugural member of the 50-50 club.
Which teams would be a shock to win World Series?
Which teams would be a shock to win World Series?
Hosts of the Dan Le Batard Show play a game of Pitch Clock and discuss which teams would be considered a "shock" to win the 2024 World Series.
Ohtani pitching in the postseason is ‘unlikely’
Ohtani pitching in the postseason is 'unlikely'
MLB Insider Jeff Passan joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the possibility of Shohei Ohtani pitching in the postseason for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the White Sox historic season and more.
Skenes’ path to overtaking Merrill in NL ROY chase
Skenes' path to overtaking Merrill in NL ROY chase
Though Jackson Merrill is the current odds-on favorite to claim NL Rookie of the Year honors, Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski see a path for Pirates' ace Paul Skenes to make a late challenge.
Fantasy lessons from Sale’s resurgence with Braves
Fantasy lessons from Sale's resurgence with Braves
Following Chris Sale's terrific rebound season with the Atlanta Braves, RBS offers advice on how fantasy managers should evaluate veteran starting pitchers in future drafts.