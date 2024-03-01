 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302
How to watch Xfinity race at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info and more
450 Main Results
2024 Supercross Round 8, Daytona by the numbers: This is Eli Tomac’s house
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Alysa Liu
Alysa Liu plans figure skating comeback

Top Clips

nbc_golf_hsbcdaytwohighlights_240301.jpg
HLs: 2024 HSBC Women’s World Championship, Round 2
nbc_smx_ep5930board_240301.jpg
Deegan’s ‘huge moment'; 450SX rookies impressing
nbc_smx_ep59fowler_240301.jpg
Can Webb finally break through to win at Daytona?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Votto opens up on the struggles of MLB free agency

March 1, 2024 11:00 AM
Reds legend Joey Votto recaps what his first experience with free agency has been like, as the first baseman remains unsigned with baseball season rapidly approaching.
Up Next
nbc_roto_baseball_judge_240228.jpg
3:14
Judge should not be a durability concern in 2024
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_schwarber_240228.jpg
2:25
Why you may want to avoid Schwarber in drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_bellinger_240228.jpg
4:13
Bellinger returns to best possible spot with Cubs
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballrileygreene_240226.jpg
2:10
Greene has pedigree for a potential breakout year
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballdrafttargets_240226.jpg
2:28
Fill outfield early in fantasy baseball drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseballtyleroniell_240226.jpg
3:14
Why O’Neill can boost production with Red Sox
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_240226.jpg
10:21
Passan: MLB is botching response to uniform fiasco
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsbregmanmachado_240221.jpg
2:48
Don’t sleep on Bregman, Machado in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsalecbohm_240221.jpg
3:15
Expectations for Bohm after strong 2023 season
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsellydelacruz_240221.jpg
3:50
De La Cruz’s fantasy concerns despite potential
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsstoryvsvolpe_240221__799962.jpg
3:37
Volpe, Story both intriguing fantasy options
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbsjacksonholliday_240221.jpg
4:10
‘Don’t expect miracles’ from Holliday in fantasy
Now Playing