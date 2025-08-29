 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State vs Texas
College Football Week 1 Best Bets, Predictions, Picks: Texas vs Ohio State, Penn State, UNC, MSU & Colorado!
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Jake Cronenworth
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Payton Tolle, Jake Cronenworth and Sal Stewart

nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_jalencoker_250829.jpg
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 10 CFP Semifinal Cotton Bowl Classic - Ohio State vs Texas
College Football Week 1 Best Bets, Predictions, Picks: Texas vs Ohio State, Penn State, UNC, MSU & Colorado!
nbc_rtf_ndmiami_250828.jpg
No. 6 Notre Dame at No. 10 Miami prediction: Odds, expert picks, team overviews, key players, and stats
Jake Cronenworth
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Payton Tolle, Jake Cronenworth and Sal Stewart

nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_jalencoker_250829.jpg
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance

August 29, 2025 02:30 PM
James Schiano discusses Kyle Schwarber's 4-home-run game and whether he has done enough to challenge Shohei Ohtani for NL MVP.

nbc_roto_megill_250829.jpg
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_mclean_250829.jpg
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy
nbc_roto_almvp_250829.jpg
02:03
Can Raleigh overtake Judge as AL MVP favorite?
nbc_roto_tong_250827.jpg
01:24
Top prospect Tong ‘an electric starting pitcher’
nbc_roto_bradish_250827.jpg
01:18
Bradish ‘needs to be added’ after season debut
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250827.jpg
01:36
Eovaldi’s amazing season likely over due to injury
nbc_roto_cyyoung_250825.jpg
01:16
Crochet, Skubal neck and neck for AL Cy Young
nbc_roto_ryanbergert_250825.jpg
01:46
Pick up Lowe, Berget for fantasy MLB stretch run
nbc_roto_marcussemien_250825.jpg
01:31
What Semien’s injury means for Rangers, fantasy
nbc_roto_zachwheeler_250825.jpg
01:31
What can we expect from Phillies’ Wheeler in 2026?
nbc_roto_kyletucker_250822.jpg
01:36
Tucker’s hand injury situation ‘a bit of a mess’
nbc_roto_bieber_250822.jpg
01:23
Bieber ‘ready to go’ for fantasy, Blue Jays debut
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_roto_degrom_250820.jpg
01:32
Rangers skipping deGrom’s next start is ‘ominous’
nbc_roto_bubbachandler_250820.jpg
01:23
Pirates’ Chandler to begin MLB career in bullpen
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250820.jpg
01:19
Unpacking good and bad from Miller’s return
nbc_roto_wheeler_250818.jpg
01:33
Wheeler placed on IL with blood clot in shoulder
nbc_roto_waiverwireprospects_250818.jpg
01:28
Fantasy MLB waiver adds: McLean, Basallo, Beavers
nbc_roto_chaseburns_250818.jpg
01:15
Burns requires ‘wait and see’ approach in fantasy
nbc_roto_king_250815.jpg
01:45
Padres put King back on IL, this time for knee
nbc_roto_roki_250815.jpg
01:56
Sasaki won’t contribute to fantasy baseball season
nbc_roto_nola_250815.jpg
01:26
Nola will be activated off IL, start vs. Nationals
nbc_roto_nlroy_250815.jpg
01:44
MIL ‘eating the race’ for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_nlwest_250815.jpg
01:30
‘The unthinkable has happened’ to the Dodgers
nbc_roto_crews_250814.jpg
01:27
Nationals activating top prospect Crews off IL
nbc_roto_hurston_250814.jpg
01:26
Hurston ‘making an impression’ in first two starts
nbc_roto_oneil_250814.jpg
01:21
Cruz placed on concussion IL, Simon potential fit
nbc_roto_alonso_250813.jpg
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
nbc_roto_mclean_250813.jpg
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
nbc_roto_anthony_250813.jpg
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company

nbc_roto_micahparsons_250829.jpg
01:30
Potential fantasy implications of Parsons’ trade
nbc_roto_darnellmooney_250829.jpg
01:09
Falcons’ Mooney is a ‘boom or bust’ fantasy WR3
nbc_roto_jalencoker_250829.jpg
01:03
Panthers’ Coker stepping into primary slot role
nbc_roto_tcuunc_250829.jpg
01:58
TCU vs. UNC bets: Lean on Belichick’s defense
nbc_roto_lsuclemson_250829.jpg
01:30
LSU-Clemson offers several betting opportunities
Will_Ferrell_Thumbnail_copy.jpg
03:08
Ever Wonder: Ferrell’s connection to USC sports?
nbc_pl_rubenpc_250829.jpg
14:45
Amorim admits ‘sometimes I want to quit’ Man Utd
nbc_ffhh_lateroundrbs_250829.jpg
02:05
Jags’ Tuten an ideal late-round fantasy RB target
nbc_ffhh_lateroundwrs_250829.jpg
02:08
Downs, Godwin among top late-round pass catchers
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250829.jpg
01:36
NFC West Champion odds: Target 49ers at +155
nbc_ffhh_tenstorylines_250829.jpg
20:27
Fantasy storylines to buy: Warren, Hunter, JCM
nbc_ffhh_tenchicken_250829.jpg
15:15
Why Berry passes on Barkley, Bowers in drafts
Undervalued_raw.jpg
05:36
Undervalued fantasy assets: Metcalf, Conner, Evans
nbc_dps_vinceyoung_250829.jpg
10:13
Young: Manning ‘ready’ for pressure this season
nbc_roto_coybets_250829.jpg
02:06
Johnson, Coen lead best bets for Coach of the Year
nbc_roto_nfceast_250829.jpg
01:41
Parsons trade shakes up NFC East futures
nbc_roto_cowboysfutures_250829.jpg
02:03
How Parsons trade impacts Cowboys’ win total bets
nbc_roto_packersfutures_250829.jpg
02:32
GB is ‘most likely’ to win NFC after Parsons trade
nbc_pl_garnachogoals_250829.jpg
05:01
Garnacho’s best PL goals ahead of Chelsea move
nbc_dps_robdemovsky_250829.jpg
04:24
Parsons gives GB rush they’ve been starving for
nbc_dps_ToddArcherParsons_250829.jpg
05:30
How fifth-year option dispute led to Parsons trade
nbc_dps_bradyquinninterview_250829.jpg
18:12
Manning needs to ‘weather the storm’ against OSU
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250829.jpg
13:30
Patrick: DAL committed organizational malpractice
nbc_pft_uncvtcu_250829.jpg
01:21
Belichick to make UNC coaching debut
nbc_pft_blockbustertrades_250829.jpg
05:14
PFT Draft: Biggest NFL blockbuster trades
nbc_pft_micahweek4_250829.jpg
06:00
Parsons will be ‘problematic’ vs. Cowboys Week 4
nbc_pft_hcqb_250829.jpg
03:44
Identifying the best NFL head coach-QB combos
nbc_pft_tombrady_250829.jpg
08:10
Inside Brady’s broadcasting rule revisions
nbc_pft_harbaughaim_250829.jpg
02:37
Harbaugh: LAC will win Super Bowl or ‘die trying’
nbc_pft_coachperspective_250829.jpg
07:52
Garrett peels back curtain on negotiations in DAL