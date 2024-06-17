Watch Now
Wallner worth a fantasy add if Twins call him up
Matt Wallner has been tearing it up in Triple-A of late, and if the Minnesota Twins take notice enough to call him up, he'd be well worth an add in fantasy baseball.
Stash Baz, whose ‘stuff is back’ after TJ recovery
Now recovered from Tommy John Surgery, stash Shane Baz on fantasy baseball rosters, because his stuff looks to be back and he'll likely factor into the Tampa Bay Rays' plans sooner rather than later.
In short term, Herz not a great starting option
Washington Nationals pitcher DJ Herz's command and fly ball tendency mean he might be a little bit of time away from being a viable starting option in fantasy baseball.
Steals give McCarthy fantasy upside sans Carroll
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy won't wow you with his power or exit velocity, but his base-stealing ability gives him fantasy baseball upside amid Corbin Carroll's injury.
Kelenic is ‘definitely worth a pickup’ in fantasy
Eric Samulski and Christopher Torres analyze Atlanta Braves outfielder Jarred Kelenic moving into the leadoff spot and discuss why the former top prospect is worthy of a pickup in fantasy baseball.
Yamamoto injury not season-ending, no timeline yet
Eric Samulski and Christopher Torres discuss Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's shoulder injury and how his fantasy baseball value for the rest of the season is diminished.
Any fantasy value in Betts’ Dodgers replacements?
The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to have to patchwork the shortstop position with Mookie Betts out for a bit, and neither Eric Samulski nor Christopher Torres sees much value in any of the replacements.
Hamilton ‘needs to be’ on your fantasy roster
Eric Samulski and Christopher Torres analyze David Hamilton's production at the plate and his value stealing bases, saying he "needs to be" on your fantasy roster.
Lunch Money: Skenes, Mbappé top Monday’s best bets
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share their favorite bets on Monday, highlighting Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes vs. the Cincinnati Reds and Kylian Mbappé in UEFA Euro 2024 against Austria.
Concern of a ‘lost season’ for Austin Riley
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski discuss the potential of a "lost season" for Austin Riley of the Atlanta Braves amidst a serious decrease in hitting production.
Yoshida is an ‘underappreciated asset’ right now
After returning from stints on the IL, Scott Pianowski thinks Masataka Yoshida could be a valuable fantasy pick, but Geraldo Perdomo, with his low average and power, should stay on the waiver wire.
Should fantasy managers with no IL hold Realmuto?
With Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto likely to miss over a month with a knee injury, Scott Pianowski doesn't think fantasy baseball managers without an IL spot should hold onto him in the meantime.
Skenes sent off with standing ovation in St. Louis
Dan Patrick wants to know what ever happened to some good old animosity in baseball after Paul Skenes pitched 6.1 shutout innings against the Cardinals, a division rival, and left the field to a standing ovation.