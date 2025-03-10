 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to have Tommy John surgery on Tuesday
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
From ‘normal’ to ‘really terrible’: 5 years since the pandemic shut down golf at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_roto_meyer_250310.jpg
Meyer shows encouraging signs ahead of season
nbc_pl_howeintv_250310.jpg
Howe ‘really pleased’ with win over West Ham
nbc_pl_plupdate_250310.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers
Panthers’ Aaron Ekblad suspended 20 games for violating NHL’s performance-enhancing drug policy
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole to have Tommy John surgery on Tuesday
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
From ‘normal’ to ‘really terrible’: 5 years since the pandemic shut down golf at The Players

Top Clips

nbc_roto_meyer_250310.jpg
Meyer shows encouraging signs ahead of season
nbc_pl_howeintv_250310.jpg
Howe ‘really pleased’ with win over West Ham
nbc_pl_plupdate_250310.jpg
PL Update: Newcastle enter Champions League race

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Yankees' Cole to undergo Tommy John surgery

March 10, 2025 05:34 PM
Eric Samulski reports on the New York Yankees' dwindling rotation after Gerrit Cole was recommended Tommy John surgery and who fantasy managers should expect to get an uptick in opportunity.