Watch Now
Ohtani distancing himself from ex-interpreter
Dan Patrick delves into the efforts of Shohei Ohtani's group to point out all the flaws with Ohtani's ex-interpreter to shape the narrative and distance the Dodgers' star from the story as much as possible.
Up Next
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
Opportunity gives Mitchell a solid fantasy outlook
With some roster moves breaking his way, Garrett Mitchell looks ready to make the most of his increased opportunity as the regular center fielder with the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2024 MLB and fantasy baseball seasons.
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024’s best fantasy investments
Vlad Jr. is one of 2024's best fantasy investments
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s monster 2021 season feels like a lifetime ago, but all signs point toward another year of good -- and perhaps even great -- numbers in 2024.
Has Twins’ Ryan finally found the right pitch mix?
Has Twins' Ryan finally found the right pitch mix?
Minnesota Twins starter Joe Ryan has fiddled with his pitch mix every season, but this year, he may have found the one that helps bring out his best for the 2024 MLB and fantasy baseball seasons.
Martinez fit for Citi Field but not a fantasy lock
Martinez fit for Citi Field but not a fantasy lock
Citi Field might help the Mets' J.D. Martinez from a power standpoint, but given a likely drop-off in average and an atypical offseason, he enters the 2024 fantasy baseball season with a couple question marks.
Gil’s spring gives him fantasy baseball promise
Gil's spring gives him fantasy baseball promise
Luis Gil has been named the New York Yankees' fifth starter for the 2024 MLB season, and his strong spring training gives him promise -- at least in April and May -- for fantasy baseball.
Morel the most underrated fantasy baseball player?
Morel the most underrated fantasy baseball player?
Craig Counsell and the Chicago Cubs are buying into Christopher Morel for the 2024 MLB season, and fantasy baseball managers should, too.
Silence from Ohtani will lead to more speculation
Silence from Ohtani will lead to more speculation
MLB senior writer Andy McCullough joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Los Angeles Dodgers firing Shohei Ohtani's interpreter Ippei Mizuhara amid 'massive theft' allegations.
‘Holes’ remain in story of Ohtani’s interpreter
'Holes' remain in story of Ohtani's interpreter
Dan Patrick dives further into the allegations against Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and speculates about whether Ippei Mizuhara received or shared any "inside information."
Ohtani, Mizuhara timeline confusing, inconsistent
Ohtani, Mizuhara timeline confusing, inconsistent
Dan Patrick welcomes to the show Gustavo Arellano of the Los Angeles Times team that broke the Shohei Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal news. They walk through the timeline of and inconsistencies in the story.
Questions linger around Ohtani in gambling scandal
Questions linger around Ohtani in gambling scandal
Dan Patrick and the Danettes have an in-depth discussion surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers firing Shohei Ohtani's interpreter in a gambling scandal, where Ohtani is alleged to be the victim of a "massive theft."
MLB Seoul Series had soccer-like atmosphere
MLB Seoul Series had soccer-like atmosphere
MLB analysts Eduardo Perez and Karl Ravech join the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the MLB Seoul Series between the Dodgers and Padres, Shohei Ohtani impact in South Korea and more.