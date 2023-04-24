Watch Now
Can Alzolay emerge as Cubs' closer?
Connor Rogers breaks down why Chicago Cubs RP Adbert Alzolay could potentially emerge as the team's primary closer if he is able to keep up the hot start he has had to the 2023 season.
Up Next
Yamamoto drawing comparisons to Ohtani, Darvish
Yamamoto drawing comparisons to Ohtani, Darvish
Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been linked to the likes of the Dodgers and Yankees, but Dan Patrick believes the Giants could swoop in as a dark horse.
Dan Patrick: Oakland ‘can’t hold on to a team’
Dan Patrick: Oakland 'can't hold on to a team'
Dan Patrick discusses the news of the Oakland Athletics' move to Las Vegas being approved by MLB owners and why Oakland has troubles keeping its pro teams in the city.
Lee reveals his favorite pieces of MLB memorabilia
Lee reveals his favorite pieces of MLB memorabilia
Canadian rock legend Geddy Lee joins Dan Patrick to discuss his baseball memorabilia collection and reveal who his favorite MLB player of all-time is.
Astros’ Bregman honored to be at the Breeders’ Cup
Astros' Bregman honored to be at the Breeders' Cup
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman talks about having a horse at the Breeders' Cup and how the sport has been part of his family for a while.
2023 World Series is full of ‘great storylines’
2023 World Series is full of 'great storylines'
Dan Patrick reacts to the Diamondbacks defeating the Phillies to advance to the 2023 World Series, highlighting how Arizona caught fire at the right time to reach the Fall Classic.
Schwarber, Phillies dominate Diamondbacks
Schwarber, Phillies dominate Diamondbacks
The Dan Patrick Show breaks down the Kyle Schwarber's two home run performance in the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS Game 2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
MLB playoff format is not to blame for early exits
MLB playoff format is not to blame for early exits
The MLB postseason format is not to blame for 100-game winners such as the Los Angeles Dodgers woefully underperforming in the playoffs, the Dan Patrick Show crew argues.
Votto is done talking about Astros scandal
Votto is done talking about Astros scandal
Joey Votto joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss playoff locker room celebrations, why he's done talking about the Houston Astros cheating scandal and more.
Votto: ‘I want to play at least one more year’
Votto: 'I want to play at least one more year'
Joey Votto hops onto the Dan Patrick Show to cover a wide range of topics including his 2024 playing status with him declaring that he wants to play "at least one more year", preferably with the Reds.
LAD’s Roberts: New rules making game more dynamic
LAD's Roberts: New rules making game more dynamic
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his football fandom, the last time he yelled at a player, the rise of great athletes in baseball and the Dodgers' upcoming postseason.
Passan expects Ohtani to pitch again after surgery
Passan expects Ohtani to pitch again after surgery
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to discuss Shohei Ohtani's elbow surgery and what it means for the Los Angeles Angels superstar's contract situation moving forward.