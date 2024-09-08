Watch Now
Bell: Drivers need to 'celebrate' Atlanta race
Christopher Bell has high praise for the racing product at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a fourth-place finish, describing it as "wild", "chaotic", and something drivers should "celebrate".
Logano advances to Round of 12 with Atlanta win
Go through the field and hear what drivers had to say following the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway, the first race of the playoffs.
Blaney ‘proud of the effort’ to recover for third
Ryan Blaney was 32nd with 50 laps to go at Atlanta, but a remarkable recovery had him challenging for the win and coming home third in the first race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Bell: Drivers need to ‘celebrate’ Atlanta race
Christopher Bell has high praise for the racing product at Atlanta Motor Speedway after a fourth-place finish, describing it as "wild", "chaotic", and something drivers should "celebrate".
Suarez ‘happy’ but ‘not satisfied’ with second
Daniel Suarez falls just short of the season sweep at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and he runs through what he could have done differently on the final restart to overtake Joey Logano for the win.
‘Incredible execution’ leads Logano to Atlanta win
Joey Logano opens the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs with a win in overtime at Atlanta by way of "incredible execution" and shares why this win is that much more special.
Logano powers to Atlanta win as field wrecks in OT
With help from his teammate Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano powers to the win at Atlanta in the first race of the Cup Series playoffs, and a big wreck ensues deeper in the field coming to the checkered flag.
Trouble for playoff drivers Blaney, Truex Jr.
Chris Buescher hits Ryan Blaney and gets into Martin Truex Jr. at Atlanta, sparking trouble for two NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers, with Truex getting the worst of the damage.
Nemechek goes around in Stage 3 at Atlanta
John Hunter Nemechek loses the handle of his No. 42 exiting Turn 2, and his day is done after making contact with the inside wall at Atlanta.
Larson makes huge impact to wall at Atlanta
Kyle Larson's car snaps right and makes a huge impact to the outside wall, and Chase Briscoe also suffers heavy damage attempting to avoid the No. 5 at Atlanta.
Smith post-Atlanta: ‘Could have been more selfish’
Chandler Smith expresses displeasure with a fourth-place finish at Atlanta and says he "could have been more selfish" after "trying to be a good teammate".
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Heim recounts decision to push Hill at Atlanta
Corey Heim recounts his thought process in the final laps of the Focused Health 250, saying that following Chandler Smith to the bottom "wasn't in my best interest".
Hill’s win at Atlanta ‘didn’t come easy’
Austin Hill credits his team's "resilience" after sweeping the races at Atlanta and shares why this one "didn't come easy".
Side drafting at Atlanta leads to Xfinity big one
Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer make slight contact on the backstretch while side drafting at Atlanta, and the No. 7 cannot get into the corner resulting in a big wreck at Atlanta.
Mayer’s car catches fire after contact at Atlanta
Sam Mayer gets in the wall at Atlanta while battling Taylor Gray for position, and the No. 1 catches fire after contact.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Atlanta
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Hamlin: ‘A few red flags’ after Atlanta qualifying
Denny Hamlin will start last in the first playoff race at Atlanta Motor Speedway with the team noticing "a few red flags" after his run, but he remains confident in getting the car ready for the race.
Love scores fourth-career Xfinity pole at Atlanta
Jesse Love will start from the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway and discusses his strategy at the start with his teammate Austin Hill lining up in fourth.
NASCAR takes to Atlanta for opening playoff race
Dustin Long previews the opening race of the Cup Series playoffs at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where 16 racers will enter and only one will be names champion following 10 races.
Briscoe, Boswell on strategy behind Darlington win
Chase Briscoe and crew chief Richard Boswell walk through their thought process that propelled the No. 14 car to victory at Darlington and punched Briscoe's ticket to the playoffs.
Listen to Wallace, Bell and more at Daytona
Hear from Bubba Wallace, Christopher Bell and more as they competed during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway, presented by Toyota.
Cup playoff field set after Briscoe’s emphatic win
Hear from Chase Briscoe, Kyle Busch, Chris Buescher, Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Kyle Larson, and many others following the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500.
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series, Cook Out Southern 500
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, the final race of the regular season.
Reddick’s gutsy race clinches regular season title
Tyler Reddick edges Kyle Larson by one point to clinch the NASCAR Cup Series regular season championship after battling sickness all race at Darlington.
Buescher after falling short: ‘That’s the system’
Chris Buescher will not run for a championship after falling short of the Cup Series playoffs at Darlington, and the RFK Racing driver feels "disbelief" after not being able to "work the system."
Wallace: Briscoe ‘showed up when it was game time’
A combination of a tight race car and traffic has Bubba Wallace on the outside of the NASCAR Cup playoffs leaving Darlington, but it wasn't from a "lack of effort" all season, and credits Chase Briscoe for his win.
Busch laments missed chances at Cup playoffs
Kyle Busch reacts to his runner-up finish in the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway, lamenting it among his missed chances to reach the playoffs.
Briscoe emotional after winning for Boswell, SHR
An emotional Chase Briscoe reacts to his win in the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500, which delivered on a promise he made last week to Richard Boswell of Stewart-Haas Racing.