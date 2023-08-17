 Skip navigation
Top News

Tottenham vs Norwich
Tasty Trends: All Gas No Breaks for Tottenham
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
NASCAR Cup playoff bubble watch entering Watkins Glen
nbc_roto_bterichardson_230815.jpg
Betting the NFL: The Anthony Richardson Era

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_ohtprincipal_shinintv_230816.jpg
Chin helping change lives with Evans scholarship
nbc_golf_usga_amateurrd64_230816.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_gt_chopraintv_230816.jpg
Chopra building confidence after APGA Tour victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series: Michigan

August 16, 2023 08:12 PM
Parker Kligerman recaps the first race of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoffs from Michigan International Speedway.
nbc_nas_iracingrecap_230816.jpg
1:29
Kligerman recaps eNASCAR iRacing Series: Michigan
nbc_nas_podfuture_230814.jpg
7:05
Will NASCAR return to IMS oval in 2024?
nbc_nas_gisbergen_230814.jpg
4:54
What’s next for SVG in NASCAR after Indianapolis?
nbc_nas_podmcdowell_230814.jpg
8:03
McDowell’s story one of perseverance
nbc_nas_namwatkins_230814.jpg
5:05
Who could steal a playoff spot at Watkins Glen?
nbc_nas_rossintv_230814.jpg
2:31
Chastain content to fly under the radar at Indy
nbc_nas_nambubble_230814.jpg
4:59
Suarez, Elliott suffer missed opportunities
nbc_nas_nammcdowellv2_230814.jpg
5:28
McDowell’s win as straightforward as it gets
nbc_nas_cupkosteckiintv_230814.jpg
1:17
Kostecki wishes he didn’t crash in qualifying
nbc_nas_cupkobayashiintv_230814.jpg
1:44
Kobayashi 33rd in first career Cup start
nbc_nas_cupmikeintv_230814.jpg
2:44
Rockenfeller hard on himself after penalty
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230813.jpg
5:36
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls McDowell’s Indy win
nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
3:05
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
5:32
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
1:48
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’
nbc_nas_cupsuarezintv_230813.jpg
1:24
Suarez thwarted by hose issue on pit road
nbc_nas_cupchaseintv_230813.jpg
1:06
Elliott second to mistake-free McDowell
nbc_nas_cupwinnerintv_230813.jpg
2:33
McDowell puts on perfect performance at Indy
nbc_nas_cuphl_230813.jpg
9:48
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series on IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_cupcrash1_230813.jpg
0:52
Logano pinches Haley off track, into tire barrier
nbc_nas_xfinityexthl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at The Brickyard
nbc_nas_tygibbsintv_230_1920x1080_2254683715909.jpg
1:42
Gibbs’ first win of season comes at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_reddickintvv2_230812.jpg
4:22
Reddick looks to defend win on IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230812.jpg
1:11
Suarez claims pole position for Cup at IMS
nbc_nas_keselowskiintv_230812.jpg
6:44
Keselowski enjoying next evolution of career
nbc_nas_pennzoilqhl_230812.jpg
8:45
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_ajpostqintv_230812.jpg
1:57
Allmendinger on Xfinity pole at IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_diffeysvgintv_230812.jpg
20:19
Van Gisbergen’s ‘perfect scenario’ with Trackhouse
nbc_nas_tsport200hl_230811.jpg
12:26
Highlights: Majeski wins NASCAR Truck race at IRP
