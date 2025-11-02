 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
What Drivers Said at Phoenix after NASCAR Cup title for Kyle Larson, win for Ryan Blaney
Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Kyle Larson outduels Denny Hamlin on overtime restart for second NASCAR Cup championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
What Drivers Said at Phoenix after NASCAR Cup title for Kyle Larson, win for Ryan Blaney
Houston Texans v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025
How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs Washington Commanders: TV/live stream info, preview for tonight’s game
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Championship
Kyle Larson outduels Denny Hamlin on overtime restart for second NASCAR Cup championship

Top Clips

nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Larson and Briscoe run into flat tires in Phoenix

November 2, 2025 06:05 PM
Chaos ensues as two of the Championship 4 get flat tires, with Kyle Larson and Chase Briscoe running into some trouble during the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race.

Related Videos

nbc_nas_byron_251102.jpg
02:37
Byron: Caution at end of Cup Championship ‘stinks’
nbc_nas_briscoe_251102.jpg
01:47
Briscoe: Joe Gibbs Racing ‘never gave up’
nbc_nas_larson_251102.jpg
01:44
Larson ‘can’t believe’ Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_hamlin_251102.jpg
01:07
Hamlin: Cup win was ‘not meant to be’
nbc_nas_finish_251102.jpg
01:48
Watch Cup Series Championship’s dramatic finish
nbc_nas_larsoncelebration_251102.jpg
02:36
Larson celebrates second Cup Championship win
nbc_nas_svgbriscoe_251102.jpg
02:18
Briscoe loses tire but catches fortunate break
nbc_nas_hamlinemotional_251102.jpg
02:31
Hamlin emotional when discussing Gibbs family
nbc_nas_sweeneyintros_251102.jpg
04:56
Sweeney helps introduce Championship 4
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_251101.jpg
09:59
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Phoenix on The CW
nbc_nas_truckphx_251031.jpg
12:13
HLs: Truck Series Championship Race, Phoenix
sales_nas_creditone_phoenix_251031.jpg
03:11
‘It’s all on the line’ Sunday at Phoenix Raceway
nbc_nas_phxchamps_251028.jpg
30
A NASCAR Cup champion will be crowned in Phoenix
nbc_nascar_martinsvillehit_251026.jpg
03:10
Byron delivers from post position at Martinsville
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251026.jpg
14:04
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
nbc_nas_radiorecap_251026.jpg
59
Best Cup driver audio from Martinsville playoffs
nbc_nas_logano_251026.jpg
01:16
Logano: Championship hopes ending ‘stings’
nbc_nas_elliott_251026.jpg
54
Elliott falls short of the Championship 4
nbc_nas_gordon_251026.jpg
02:29
Gordon ‘saw a fire’ in Hendrick team
nbc_nas_bell_251026.jpg
01:14
Bell kept ‘falling backwards’ at Martinsville
nbc_nas_blaney_251026.jpg
01:39
Blaney ‘just got loose’ down Martinsville stretch
nbc_nas_larson_251026.jpg
01:39
Larson: Byron’s Martinsville win was ‘awesome’
nbc_nas_byron_251026.jpg
01:49
Byron: ‘Things have a way of working out’
nbc_nas_cupmville_251026.jpg
14:48
Highlight: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville
nbc_nas_xfinitymville_251025.jpg
10:00
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_nas_trucksmville_251024.jpg
11:17
HLs: Truck Series Playoff Race, Martinsville
sales_nas_creditone_martinsville_251024.jpg
03:33
Martinsville a ‘must-win’ for every NASCAR driver
nbc_nas_martinsvillegordontease_251024.jpg
01:31
‘Make or break’ time for Hendrick Motorsports
nbc_nas_martinsvillepromo_251021.jpg
30
Cup playoffs Round of 8 concludes at Martinsville
nbc_nas_cupdega_251018.jpg
14:34
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoff race at Talladega

Latest Clips

jjmccarthy.jpg
55
McCarthy: ‘There’s a lot of meat left on the bone’
nbc_nfl_youngpresser_251102.jpg
41
Young: Panthers’ ‘confidence never wavered’ vs. GB
nbc_nfl_vrabelpresser_251102.jpg
57
Vrabel: This is a group that ‘always wants more’
nbc_nba_nopvsokc_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Thunder dominate Pelicans to stay undefeated
nbc_fnia_minjeffersonft_251102.jpg
04:21
FNIA Facetime: Jefferson glad McCarthy is back
nbc_pl_lowedown_251102.jpg
05:37
Lowe Down: ‘I was disappointed for Thomas Frank’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251102.jpg
08:15
PL Update: Haaland, City pick apart Cherries
oly_fsmen_malininfreeskatewin_251102.jpg
08:16
Malinin records highest free skate score ever
nbc_pl_forcefeeding_251102.jpg
03:54
Neville, Dixon try different American foods
nbc_pl_pepintvw_251102.jpg
03:05
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_haalandintvw_251102.jpg
01:53
Haaland discusses importance of win over Cherries
nbc_pl_mcboustudioreax_251102.jpg
02:06
Can Haaland, Man City put pressure on Arsenal?
nbc_pl_mcvbouehl_251102.jpg
14:59
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_mcthirdgoal_251102.jpg
01:15
O’Reilly slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_golf_maybankfinalrd_251102.jpg
13:19
LPGA Highlights: Maybank Championship, Final Round
nbc_pl_mcsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:25
Haaland’s brace gives Man City lead v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boufirstgoal_251102.jpg
02:00
Adams nets Bournemouth’s equalizer against City
nbc_pl_mcfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:40
Haaland fires Man City in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_westhamvnewcastleehlv2_251102.jpg
15:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Newcastle Matchweek 10
GettyImages-2244160323_copy.jpg
02:19
West Ham upset ‘lethargic’ Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamfinalgoal_251102.jpg
01:12
Soucek seals West Ham’s 3-1 win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_westhamsecondgoal_251102.jpg
01:08
Botman’s own goal gives West Ham shock 2-1 lead
nbc_pl_whfirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:20
Paqueta blasts West Ham level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newcastlefirstgoal_251102.jpg
01:36
Murphy drills Newcastle 1-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_nba_flaggtalk_251102.jpg
04:11
Flagg’s development tests Dallas’ timeline
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251102.jpg
01:06
Cunningham, Duren guide Detroit past Dallas
nbc_pl_spursconvo_251102.jpg
05:35
Unpacking potential rift between Frank, Spurs
nbc_pl_vitorperiera_251102.jpg
03:10
Wolves sack Pereira after winless start
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
02:01
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks