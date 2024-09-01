Watch Now
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: 'All my fault'
Martin Truex Jr's Cup Series playoff hopes take a massive hit after losing the handle of his No. 19 and crashing with Ryan Blaney at Darlington.
Up Next
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: ‘All my fault’
Truex wrecks early at Darlington: 'All my fault'
Martin Truex Jr's Cup Series playoff hopes take a massive hit after losing the handle of his No. 19 and crashing with Ryan Blaney at Darlington.
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at Darlington
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Runner-up at Darlington gives Custer confidence
Runner-up at Darlington gives Custer confidence
Hear from Cole Custer on the difficult racing at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200, in which he finished runner-up after an overtime thriller.
Bell: Xfinity Darlington finish ‘wild, for sure’
Bell: Xfinity Darlington finish 'wild, for sure'
Christopher Bell reacts to his thrilling overtime win in the Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway, part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
Creed: ‘Hurts when they get away like that’
Creed: 'Hurts when they get away like that'
A disappointed Sheldon Creed reacts to his tough overtime loss in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway.
Burton: ‘All we need is a chance’ in Cup playoffs
Burton: 'All we need is a chance' in Cup playoffs
With his NASCAR Cup Series playoff ticket punched by winning at Daytona last weekend, hear from Harrison Burton and crew chief Jeremy Bullins on Burton's long journey and the significance of the win for his family.
Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Highlight: Cup Series qualifying at Darlington
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
Darlington to decide fate of Cup playoff hopefuls
The NASCAR Cup Series regular season concludes at Darlington Raceway, and there might not be a better challenge than the track "Too Tough to Tame" with high stakes at the top of the standings and on the playoff bubble.
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
Questions loom for the field at Darlington Raceway
Steve Letarte previews the NASCAR regular season finale at historic Darlington Raceway and looks at which drivers will punch their ticket to the playoffs.
NASCAR looking at keeping cars from going airborne
NASCAR looking at keeping cars from going airborne
Jeff Burton speaks to the level of concern in NASCAR after multiple instances of airborne race cars at Michigan International Speedway and Daytona International Speedway.
Jeff imparting advice to Harrison at crossroads
Jeff imparting advice to Harrison at crossroads
Harrison Burton lost his job at Wood Brothers due to a lack of execution, but his father Jeff is there to remind him about the privilege of driving a race car for a living and how similar their careers are at the start.
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series, Milwaukee Mile
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LiUNA! 175 at the Milwaukee Mile
Inside Dillon, Stenhouse teams at Daytona Cup race
Inside Dillon, Stenhouse teams at Daytona Cup race
Go behind the scenes of Austin Dillon's and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s teams during the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
Burton bursts Cup Series playoff bubble at Daytona
Go through the field and hear from Harrison Burton, Kyle Busch, Christopher Bell, Cody Ware, Ty Gibbs, Bubba Wallace, and others following the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona
Relive the high-speed action from the NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Bell ‘didn’t feel in control’ at Daytona
Bell 'didn't feel in control' at Daytona
Christopher Bell reacts to his third-place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and discusses his struggles on the track.
‘It wasn’t meant to be’ for Busch at Daytona
'It wasn't meant to be' for Busch at Daytona
Kyle Busch talks about avoiding the big crashes on his way to a close second place finish in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway.
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
Burton delivers Wood Brothers 100th Cup victory
In his final season with Wood Brothers Racing, Harrison Burton wanted to do "everything" for the team, and he delivers them win No. 100 in the Cup Series and his first in 98 starts at Daytona.
Burton blazes past Busch for OT win at Daytona
Burton blazes past Busch for OT win at Daytona
Harrison Burton scores his first-career NASCAR Cup Series win and the 100th for Wood Brothers Racing in a dogfight with Kyle Busch at Daytona in overtime.
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
Berry goes for wild ride, hits wall upside down
Josh Berry's No. 4 goes for a wild ride down the backstretch at Daytona and hits the wall while upside down. He was able to climb out of his car under his own power.
McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
McDowell catches air in huge crash at Daytona
Michael McDowell spins at the front of the field and the No. 34 catches air after a massive hit from Joey Logano, collecting 14 Cup Series drivers late in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.
Big one in Stage 2 collects multiple Cup drivers
Big one in Stage 2 collects multiple Cup drivers
At least 10 Cup Series drivers are involved in a massive wreck in Stage 2 after Corey Lajoie gets Noah Gragson loose on the backstretch at Daytona.
Suarez catches fire in scary moment on pit road
Suarez catches fire in scary moment on pit road
Daniel Suarez is pulled out of his race car after the No. 99 caught fire entering pit road in a scary moment at Daytona.
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
Highlights: Xfinity Series summer race at Daytona
Watch the best moments from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway.
Sieg ‘chasing points’ with strong fifth at Daytona
Sieg 'chasing points' with strong fifth at Daytona
Ryan Sieg recaps his day at Daytona, where he finished fifth, and is encouraged with the position his team is in now above the Xfinity Series playoff cutline with five races remaining.
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
Truex credits sim work for Xfinity win at Daytona
Ryan Truex talks about his Wawa 250 win and how he stayed locked in while racing a limited schedule.
Kligerman after Daytona: ‘I just want to win’
Kligerman after Daytona: 'I just want to win'
Parker Kligerman leaves Daytona with a third-place finish and a solid points day. He discusses what happened with AJ Allmendinger on the final lap and how he "just wants to win" in the Xfinity Series.
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT
Multiple Xfinity drivers wreck late to set up OT
Jeffrey Earnhardt goes around after contact from Caesar Bacarella and up the race track in Turn 3 as multiple drivers suffer hard hits in a late wreck, setting up NASCAR overtime at Daytona.
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
Smith, Love, others involved in big Daytona wreck
A push by Jeb Burton sends Sammy Smith into the wall as multiple Xfinity Series drivers fall victim to a big wreck in the Wawa 250, including Jesse Love, Brandon Jones, and more.
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
Hill collected in Lap 1 wreck after Clements spins
After being forced to start in the race in the back due to an unapproved adjustment, Austin Hill gets collected in a wreck on Lap 1 after a chain reaction followed Jeremy Clements spinning on the apron at Daytona.