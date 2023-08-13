 Skip navigation
NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard
What NASCAR Cup driver had to say after Indianapolis
GLASGOW CYCLING WORLDS ELITE WOMEN ROAD RACE
Lotte Kopecky adds road race title to track golds at cycling worlds
CYCLING-BMX-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO
Alise Willoughby wins record sixth world championships medal in BMX

Top Clips

nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’

Watch Now

McDowell puts on perfect performance at Indy

August 13, 2023 05:08 PM
A thankful Michael McDowell's second-career Cup Series win is a "dream come true" and secures a spot in the playoffs after he executed with the fastest car in a dominant performance.
nbc_nas_creditone_230813.jpg
3:05
McDowell wins his way into Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_mcdowelllongintv_230813.jpg
5:32
McDowell ‘had what it takes’ to score Indy win
nbc_nas_reddickintv_230813.jpg
1:48
Reddick: ‘We weren’t really ourselves’
nbc_nas_cupsuarezintv_230813.jpg
1:24
Suarez thwarted by hose issue on pit road
nbc_nas_cupchaseintv_230813.jpg
1:06
Elliott second to mistake-free McDowell
nbc_nas_cupwinnerintv_230813.jpg
2:33
McDowell puts on perfect performance at Indy
nbc_nas_cuphl_230813.jpg
9:48
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series on IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_cupcrash1_230813.jpg
0:52
Logano pinches Haley off track, into tire barrier
nbc_nas_xfinityexthl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: Xfinity Series race at The Brickyard
nbc_nas_tygibbsintv_230_1920x1080_2254683715909.jpg
1:42
Gibbs’ first win of season comes at Indianapolis
nbc_nas_reddickintvv2_230812.jpg
4:22
Reddick looks to defend win on IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_cupqualhl_230812.jpg
11:10
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_cuppolewinnerintv_230812.jpg
1:11
Suarez claims pole position for Cup at IMS
nbc_nas_keselowskiintv_230812.jpg
6:44
Keselowski enjoying next evolution of career
nbc_nas_pennzoilqhl_230812.jpg
8:45
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity qualifying at IMS
nbc_nas_ajpostqintv_230812.jpg
1:57
Allmendinger on Xfinity pole at IMS Road Course
nbc_nas_diffeysvgintv_230812.jpg
20:19
Van Gisbergen’s ‘perfect scenario’ with Trackhouse
nbc_nas_tsport200hl_230811.jpg
12:26
Highlights: Majeski wins NASCAR Truck race at IRP
nbc_nas_75momentsgordon_230811.jpg
2:59
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Gordon’s IMS win
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_indy_230811.jpg
1:39
Cup playoff spots on the line in Indianapolis
nbc_nascar_mm_internationalfield_230810.jpg
6:22
NASCAR showcasing international talent
nbc_nascar_mm_bubblebattle_230810.jpg
6:19
Previewing NASCAR Cup Series playoff bubble battle
nbc_nascar_mm_chaseelliott_230810.jpg
4:13
Will Elliott clinch a Cup Series playoff spot?
nbc_nas_75thmomentbrickyard_230808.jpg
6:00
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: Stewart’s IMS win
nbc_nas_naspod_reddickbuescher_230808.jpg
6:33
Buescher kept Truex at bay with help from Reddick
nbc_nas_naspod_keselowski_230808.jpg
8:28
Keselowski taking back seat to Buescher by design?
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_230807.jpg
10:11
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Michigan Cup race
nbc_nas_hamlin_230807.jpg
1:08
Hamlin rallies from pit-road mishap
nbc_nas_larson_230807.jpg
1:36
Larson felt slower after late-race contact
nbc_nas_creditone_230807.jpg
3:12
Buescher, RFK put rest of Cup on notice
