MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucía Masters - Day One
James Morrison leads as wind and rain affect Andalucia Masters
Elijah Groves (W).jpg
Linebacker Elijah Groves Pledges to 2024 All-American Bowl
Brett Carroll (W).jpg
Brett Carroll Commits to 2024 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_pst_upanddowntable_231019.jpg
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 9
nbc_pst_liverpoolvseverton_231019.jpg
Liverpool, Everton trending up heading into derby
nbc_bfa_machinnil_231019.jpg
Senator Manchin wanders into college NIL debate

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Playoff point standings growing tighter each week

October 19, 2023 01:55 PM
Kim Coon, Parker Kligerman, and Dustin Long preview the second Round of 8 race at Homestead-Miami Speedway, where William Byron, Martin Truex Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Christopher Bell are only separated by 11 points.
nbc_nas_mm_kligermanmiami_231019.jpg
8:55
NASCAR drivers must weigh risk vs. reward in Miami
nbc_nas_championship4_231019.jpg
8:45
Who will join Larson in the Championship 4?
nbc_nas_miamipreview_231019.jpg
6:49
Playoff point standings growing tighter each week
nbc_nas_75thstewart2011_231018.jpg
5:21
NASCAR 75th anniversary: Stewart’s 2011 title
nbc_nas_mm_truex_231016.jpg
7:00
Truex Jr.'s team strategy backfires in Las Vegas
nbc_nas_mm_bell_231016.jpg
8:22
Bell’s pit crew costs him potential Las Vegas win
nbc_nas_pod_larson_231016.jpg
11:26
Will Larson turn Las Vegas win into second title?
nbc_nas_mm_larson_231016.jpg
7:41
Larson still a threat for Cup Series championship
nbc_nas_pod_nomistakes_231016.jpg
5:31
Cup playoff drivers in sour moods after Vegas
nbc_nas_dalejrcam_231015.jpg
8:45
Dale Jr. Cam: Earnhardt calls Las Vegas Cup race
nbc_nas_creditone_231015.jpg
1:39
Larson earns chance for second Cup championship
nbc_nas_cupvegas_231015.jpg
18:42
Highlights: NASCAR Cup playoffs at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_truex_231015.jpg
1:18
Truex Jr. battles to top-10 despite strategy
nbc_nas_bell_231015.jpg
0:51
Bell: ‘Didn’t quite capture moment’ at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_larson_231015.jpg
1:18
Larson thanks Bell for ‘racing with respect’
nbc_nas_vegasfinish_231015.jpg
1:20
Larson holds Bell at bay for Las Vegas win
nbc_nas_xfinityuniforms250ehlv2_231014.jpg
11:18
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinitynemechektintv_231014.jpg
0:57
Nemechek rallies for runner-up finish at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_xfinityherbstintv_231014.jpg
1:38
Herbst wins at Las Vegas for first Xfinity victory
Grala.jpg
2:01
Grala blows engine, brings out red due to oil
nbc_nas_lasvegasqualifyhlv2_231014.jpg
6:14
Highlights: NASCAR Cup qualifying at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_bellpstpolewinintv_231014.jpg
1:07
Bell edges Larson for Cup pole at Las Vegas
nbc_nas_suarezcrash_231014.jpg
3:46
Suarez careens into inside wall during practice
nbc_nas_elliotcrash_231014.jpg
2:39
Elliott tags Las Vegas wall due to downed tire
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_lasvegas_231013.jpg
1:38
Las Vegas sets the stage for Cup Series Round of 8
nbc_nas_modifiedthompson_231013.jpg
10:14
Highlights: Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson
nbc_nas_xfinityvegquals_231013.jpg
7:03
Highlights: Las Vegas Xfinity Series qualifying
nbc_nas_colecusterft_231013.jpg
1:34
Custer’s growth rooted in relationship with Toney
nbc_nas_loganoessay_231013.jpg
1:19
Logano: Winning Round of 8 opener ‘key’ for title
Las_Vegas_Preview.jpg
5:01
Take Byron or the field for Cup Round of 8 opener?
