Flashback: Team Penske's back-to-back Cup titles
Relive Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Cup Series championships from 2022 and 2023 as Team Penske looks to three-peat this Sunday at Phoenix.
Flashback: Elliott, Larson become Cup champions
Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson delivered Hendrick Motorsports back-to-back Cup Series titles in 2020 and 2021, and William Byron has a chance to etch his name in history alongside his teammates this Sunday at Phoenix.
Flashback: Team Penske’s back-to-back Cup titles
Relive Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Cup Series championships from 2022 and 2023 as Team Penske looks to three-peat this Sunday at Phoenix.
NASCAR Fan Cam: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
Get an inside look at what it's like to attend the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Martinsville Speedway through the lenses of multiple fans.
Setting the stage for Cup championship in Phoenix
The stage is set for the NASCAR Cup Series championship as Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, and William Byron battle for the 2024 title at Phoenix Sunday at 3pm ET on NBC and Peacock.
Cup Series drivers recap Martinsville playoff race
Go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and hear what drivers had to say following the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Bell pleads his case: ‘I just slid into the wall’
Christopher Bell pleads that he "just slid into the wall" while trying to pass Bubba Wallace to advance into the Championship 4, but after the move was ruled a safety violation, he concludes it was "not meant to be."
Gordon speaks on controversial Martinsville finish
Jeff Gordon provides insight into the "unique set of circumstances" at Martinsville, from Christopher Bell's wallride to manufacturers working together.
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the final race of the Round of 8.
Byron after advancing: ‘The rule is what it is’
After NASCAR deemed Christopher Bell's wallride at Martinsville a safety violation, William Byron agrees that "the rule is what it is" and advances into the Championship 4 as a result.
Bell speechless after last-lap move deemed illegal
Christopher Bell discusses his move that was deemed a safety violation at Martinsville and stripped away his chance at advancing into the Championship 4.
Blaney delivers walk off win to reach Cup Champ. 4
Ryan Blaney "has nothing left" after a determined drive to the front to win at Martinsville and advance into the Championship 4 with a chance to defend his NASCAR Cup Series title at Phoenix.
Contact from Hocevar sends Hemric into Gilliland
Carson Hocevar gives Daniel Hemric a shove into the corner at Martinsville, sending the No. 31 into Todd Gilliland and both drivers go around.
Bell spins into Lajoie early at Martinsville
Christopher Bell becomes the first playoff driver with trouble at Martinsville after spinning into Corey Lajoie during Stage 1.
Custer explains his side of dispute with Smith
Cole Custer offers his perspective on his confrontation with Chandler Smith, where Smith struck Custer following a race that saw both drivers get into it.
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
Watch the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race on Saturday, Nov. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Find your channel now: thecw.com/NASCAR. Stream free next day on The CW App.
Highlights: Cup Series qualifying at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
Hamlin facing uphill battle after practice crash
Denny Hamlin unpacks his crash in practice at Martinsville and his mindset entering Sunday's playoff race now facing an uphill battle to make the Championship 4.
Hamlin backs into wall at Martinsville practice
Despite posting the third fastest time in practice, Denny Hamlin backs into the wall at Martinsville and is forced to take the No. 11 to the garage for repairs that will forfeit his qualifying attempt.
Martinsville the final hurdle for title hopefuls
Olympic gold medalist Grant Holloway sets the stage for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the "final hurdle" for NASCAR Cup Championship 4 hopefuls in a race against time.
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Martinsville
Relive the best moments from the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Zip Buy Now, Pay Later 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
HLs: Xfinity Series qualifying at Martinsville
Watch highlights from the qualifying session for the NASCAR Xfinity Series National Debt Relief 250 at Martinsville Speedway.
Who will join Logano, Reddick in Championship 4?
Dustin Long previews the NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway, where six drivers still have a chance to join Tyler Reddick and Joey Logano in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway.
Top 5 NASCAR Cup playoff finishes at Martinsville
Revisit the top five NASCAR Cup Series playoff finishes at Martinsville Speedway, featuring Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman, Joey Logano, Martin Truex Jr., Matt Kenseth, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain.
Reddick’s gamble in Miami nets Championship spot
Tyler Reddick talks about his "roll of the dice" in the final lap of the Straight Talk Wireless 400 and what it means to have a spot in the Championship 4.
Radio from Cup playoff race finish at Homestead
Hear the best radio calls from the end of the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series top 5 finishes of 2024
Watch the best finishes from the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, including incredible moments from Daytona and Talladega.
Cup Series drivers recap Homestead playoff race
Go through the NASCAR Cup Series field and hear what drivers had to say following the Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Highlights: Cup Series playoff race at Homestead
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Lack of short run speed in Miami costly for Hamlin
The short run was not Denny Hamlin's "specialty" at Homestead, and he speaks on what more he needed at the end of the race with one more chance to make the Championship 4 next week.