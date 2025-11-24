Sengun a safer build piece than Banchero

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Sunday Aftermath: J.J. McCarthy’s free fall, Baker Mayfield’s injury and more
NFL: New York Giants at Detroit Lions
Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
Ornsein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys
Chiefs vs. Cowboys Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Sunday Aftermath: J.J. McCarthy’s free fall, Baker Mayfield’s injury and more
NFL: New York Giants at Detroit Lions
Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving Day prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
Ornsein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Sengun a safer build piece than Banchero

November 24, 2025 12:59 PM
Kenny Beecham is answering your questions, including his decision of if he would rather build a team around Houston Rockets' Alperen Sengun or Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
04:51
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
nbc_nba_earlyawardscont_251124.jpg
09:51
Why Wemby continues to be “best defensive player”
nbc_nba_pickset_251124.jpg
04:30
Jokic can rack up rebounds for DEN amid injuries
nbc_nba_smallballcont_251124.jpg
09:54
Hornets rookie Knueppel looks ‘amazing on his own’
nbc_nba_smallballawards_251124.jpg
09:45
Does SGA have edge over Jokic for early MVP talks?
nbc_bte_cleattor_251124.jpg
01:51
Will Cavaliers get right on the road vs. Raptors?
nbc_bte_houatphx_251124.jpg
02:02
Rockets still offer good value vs. Suns without KD
nbc_nba_jazzandlakers_251123.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Lakers escape Jazz in thriller
nbc_nba_sunsandspurs_251123.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Suns use late surge to defeat Spurs
sga_mpx.jpg
02:00
HLs: SGA leads OKC’s blowout win over Blazers
michell_mpx.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Mitchell fuels Cavs’ win over Clippers
nbc_nba_celticsvsmagichl_251123.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Brown, Celtics fend off feisty Magic
nbc_nba_chaatl_2minhl_251123.jpg
01:58
HLs: Hawks outlast Knueppel, Hornets in gritty win
nbc_nba_bkntor_2minhl_251123.jpg
01:59
HLs: Raptors down Nets for seventh straight win
nbc_nba_miaphi_2minhl_251123.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Heat win fourth straight, beat 76ers
nbc_nba_sacvsden_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Kings snap 8-game skid, beat Nuggets
nbc_nba_memvsdal_251122.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Grizzlies beat Mavs in Dallas
nbc_nba_detvsmil_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Pistons bring win streak to 12
nbc_nba_wshvschi_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Bulls win nail-biter against Wizards
nbc_nba_atlvsnop_251122.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Porzingis powers Hawks to win vs. Pels
nbc_nba_nykvsorl_251122.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Magic, Knicks go to blows in Orlando
lac_cha.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Harden powers Clippers past Hornets
nbc_nba_porvsgsw_251121.jpg
01:58
Highlights: POR hands GSW 3rd straight loss
nbc_nba_okcvsutah_251121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Thunder overcome slow start, rout Jazz
nbc_nba_denvshou_251121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Nuggets hang on for win in Houston
nbc_nba_minvsphx_251121.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Suns rally late to beat Timberwolves
nbc_nba_nopvsdal_251121.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Mavs get thrilling win against Pels
nbc_nba_miavschi_251121.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Heat smother Bulls in Chicago
nbc_nba_wshtor_2minhl_251121.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Raptors torch Wizards at home
nbc_nba_bosbrk_2minhl_251121.jpg
01:57
Highlights: Porter Jr. buries Celtics, Nets win

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
03:26
Ornsein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251124.jpg
03:45
Jackson ‘does not look 100 percent’ for Ravens
nbc_ffhh_jaguarscardinals_251124.jpg
03:08
Meyers fitting into Lawrence-led Jaguars offense
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_titans_251124.jpg
03:26
Smith-Njigba the story of the fantasy season
nbc_pst_psgtot_251124.jpg
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
nbc_pst_chears_251124.jpg
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
nbc_pst_titlerace_251124.jpg
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
nbc_ffhh_eagles_251124.jpg
04:45
Barkley not offering same production for Eagles
nbc_pst_livpsv_251124.jpg
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
pickens_2.jpg
04:07
Pickens is a legit WR1 for Cowboys offense
nbc_ffhh_coltschiefs_251124.jpg
05:11
Jones, Colts offense struggle in loss to Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_jahmyrgibbs_251124.jpg
03:10
Detroit RB Gibbs is going to be a league-winner
nbc_ffhh_giants_lions_251124.jpg
06:38
Winston providing added fantasy value to Robinson
nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
02:27
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_bte_texansatcolts_251124.jpg
02:01
Texans could keep it close vs. Colts in Week 13
nbc_bte_cardinalsatbuccs_251124.jpg
01:57
Mayfield’s status makes Cards vs. Bucs a tough bet
nbc_pft_jagsvcards_251124.jpg
01:46
Jaguars overcome turnovers, beat Cardinals in OT
nbc_golf_futurelook_251124.jpg
10:07
When will PGA Tour make ‘monumental changes’?
nbc_pft_bears_251124.jpg
03:33
Will Johnson win AP NFL Coach of the Year award?
nbc_csu_draftkings_odds_251124.jpg
02:04
Analyzing odds to make playoffs in ‘wide open’ AFC
nbc_pft_ravens_251124.jpg
02:33
Ravens win fifth straight, fly to top of AFC North
nbc_csu_bears_steelers_251124.jpg
26:13
Give me the headlines: ‘Build-a-Bear’
nbc_pft_brownsvraidersv2_251124.jpg
04:21
Sanders wins first NFL start, beats lowly Raiders
nbc_pft_raidersfirekelly_251124.jpg
03:19
Raiders fire Kelly after 2-9 start to season
MahomesCSU11-24.jpg
10:16
Chiefs rally for ‘big time’ OT win vs. Colts
nbc_pft_prescott_opener_241124v2.jpg
06:18
Chiefs ‘not dead’ after overtime win against Colts
nbc_pft_ajbrown_philly_lost_251124.jpg
04:12
Eagles’ offense has been ‘dancing with the devil’