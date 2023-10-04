 Skip navigation
nbc_betmgm_week6_231004.jpg
Big Ten Betting Power Rankings - Week 6
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
High Limit Bridgeport 2023 Rico Abreu podium AtHighLimitRacing twitter.jpg
Rico Abreu wins High Limit Sprint car race at Bridgeport, closes on Kyle Larson in championship points
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
oly_gawtm_worlds_bilesfloor.jpg
Simone Biles, U.S. women’s gymnastics team win record world championships title

Top Clips

oly_ga_worlds_digitalpreview.jpg
Biles, U.S. women eye more history at worlds
nbc_bfa_cowboys49ersv2_231004_1920x1080_2269696579622.jpg
Cowboys can quiet noise by beating 49ers on SNF
nbc_bfa_nflpowerrankingsv2_231004.jpg
Eagles or 49ers the best team in the NFC?

Watch Now

How does Holiday's move impact his fantasy value?

October 4, 2023 05:43 PM
Vaughn Dalzell, Dan Titus and Raphielle Johnson discuss Jrue Holiday's move to the Boston Celtics and why the two-time All-Star's fantasy value should hold 'steady' with his new team.
Up Next
nbc_nba_yahoo_anthonyedwards_231003.jpg
1:25
Edwards could crack first-round ceiling in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_deandreayton_231003.jpg
1:20
Ayton’s fantasy value should rise with Portland
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_jrueholiday_231003.jpg
1:30
Holiday remains a top 50 fantasy pick with Celtics
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_kristapsporzingis_231003.jpg
1:35
Porzingis’ foot injury makes him risky in fantasy
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_lukadoncic_231003.jpg
1:22
Doncic should be a top 5 pick in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_nba_yahoo_tyresemaxey_231003.jpg
1:19
Why Maxey can improve his fantasy numbers in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_dps_danlebatardinterview_230929.jpg
4:15
Le Batard: Miami morale terrible post-Lillard swap
Now Playing
nbc_dps_barkleysegment_230929.jpg
16:56
Barkley pulling for Lillard to win with Bucks
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mannixlillard_230928.jpg
9:01
Giannis ‘activated’ Bucks interest in Lillard deal
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lillardtrade_230928.jpg
10:01
Phoenix ‘did really well’ in Lillard trade
Now Playing
nbc_dps_damelillardmil_230928.jpg
7:13
Lillard deal sparks debate of Milwaukee vs. Miami
Now Playing
nbc_dps_magicjohnsoninterview_230927.jpg
9:17
Magic: Kareem ‘always overlooked’ in today’s age
Now Playing