Watch Now
Crawford recaps training Wembanyama, NBA Playoffs
Jamal Crawford joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the latest NBA buzz, including his workout session with Victor Wembanyama, what the offseason could hold for Luka Doncic and more.
Up Next
Pistons reportedly fire Williams after one season
Pistons reportedly fire Williams after one season
Dan Patrick reacts to the Detroit Pistons reportedly firing Monty Williams, discussing how the team still owes the coach $65 million over the next five years after a messy 14-68 season.
Report: Siakam, Pacers to sign $189.5M max deal
Report: Siakam, Pacers to sign $189.5M max deal
The Dan Patrick Show crew weighs in on reports that All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, 30, plans on signing a four-year $189.5 million maximum contract with the Indiana Pacers.
Breen: It was ‘satisfying’ watching Celtics title
Breen: It was 'satisfying' watching Celtics title
Mike Breen joins Dan Patrick to talk about watching the Celtics win the NBA Championship after going through their growing pains.
Mavericks ‘need a third guy’ to win a title
Mavericks 'need a third guy' to win a title
Dan Patrick discusses the future of the Dallas Mavericks after their loss to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, saying the franchise "needs a third guy" to win it all.
Celtics win NBA Finals in dominant fashion
Celtics win NBA Finals in dominant fashion
Dan Patrick reacts to the Boston Celtics blowing out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 to win the NBA Finals, breaking down how Brad Stevens and Co. were able to construct such a strong roster this season.
Patrick: Barkley is ‘John Madden to his sport’
Patrick: Barkley is 'John Madden to his sport'
The Dan Patrick Show reacts to NBA analyst Charles Barkley announcing his retirement after next season and wonders whether the move will be permanent for the "John Madden" of basketball.
Miller says it’s ‘over’ for Mavericks in Game 5
Miller says it's 'over' for Mavericks in Game 5
Reggie Miller joins Dan Patrick to discuss the NBA Finals ahead of Game 5 saying the series is "over" for the Dallas Mavericks.
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
Lunch Money: Brown to score 30 plus in NBA Finals
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell share their favorite bets ahead of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, focusing on Jaylen Brown's scoring and offering insights on top bets across the sports landscape.
Mannix: Doncic is a ‘defensive liability’
Mannix: Doncic is a 'defensive liability'
Senior NBA writer Chris Mannix joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the Celtics' dominance in the NBA Finals and whether the critiques of Luka Doncic have gone too far.
Iguodala addresses Doncic’s weaknesses vs. Celtics
Iguodala addresses Doncic's weaknesses vs. Celtics
Andre Iguodala joins the Dan Patrick Show to recap Game 3 of the NBA Finals, where the Boston Celtics were able to go up 3-0 over the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic ‘delusional’ expecting favorable calls
Doncic 'delusional' expecting favorable calls
Dan Patrick reacts to Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic after Game 3 of the NBA Finals, saying he is "delusional" if he expects every call to fall in his direction.