 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays at Mariners - ALCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Louisville at Pittsburgh
Louisville brings fast defense to No. 2 Miami for prime-time ACC showdown
Becky Hammon
Becky Hammon cements her legacy as one of the WNBA’s greatest coaches with another Aces title

Top Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays at Mariners - ALCS Game 3 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats
NCAA Football: Louisville at Pittsburgh
Louisville brings fast defense to No. 2 Miami for prime-time ACC showdown
Becky Hammon
Becky Hammon cements her legacy as one of the WNBA’s greatest coaches with another Aces title

Top Clips

michaelvick.jpg
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

NBA Preseason HLs: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

October 15, 2025 01:01 AM
Stephen Curry leads the way for Golden State with 28 points to help the Warriors beat the Portland Trail Blazers in preseason action.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_pg_lalvphx_251014.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
nbc_nba_pg_chivden_251014.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Nuggets
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_251014.jpg
04:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Bucks
recap_thumb.jpg
01:20
Thunder-Bucks recap: SGA ‘at peace’ with game
nbc_nba_pg_houvnor_251014.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Pelicans
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_carlsonintv_251014.jpg
54
Carlson: Thunder are ‘executing to our standards’
nbc_nba_okcmil_jerichosimssalley_251014.jpg
11
Sims goes up for the alley-oop from Anthony
nbc_nba_pg_detvscle_251014.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Cavaliers
USATSI_27326090_copy.jpg
03:03
Thunder setting the tone with tenacious defense
nbc_nba_pg_shaiand1_251014.jpg
32
SGA’s creativity leads to and-one opportunity
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_wallacedunk_v2_251014.jpg
17
Wallace’s lockdown defense leads to easy slam
trent_hl.jpg
09
Trent battles defenders for beautiful finish
nbc_nba_giannisand1_251014.jpg
33
Giannis shows the flex after ferocious and-one
caruso.jpg
01:36
Caruso: Thunder working to ‘fine tune everything’
raptorscoachnbathumbnail.jpg
02:02
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year
nbc_nba_pg_bosvstorv3_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_offguardhawks_251013.jpg
09:21
Can Young elevate the Hawks into contenders?
nbc_nba_offguardwestcontenders_251013.jpg
08:43
Nuggets, Thunder top teams in Western Conference
nbc_nba_offguardcooperflagg_251013.jpg
06:24
Rivers: Flagg is going to be ‘special’ in the NBA
nbc_nba_offguardnextgen_251013.jpg
06:56
Mobley, Banchero headline next generation of stars
nbc_nba_offguardriversnbc_251013.jpg
12:42
Rivers ‘really excited’ for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_nba_offguardbucks_251013.jpg
04:39
Giannis cloud hangs over Bucks in 2025-26 season
nbc_nba_offguardclippers_251013.jpg
05:23
Why players are closely eyeing Kawhi, LAC saga
nbc_nba_pg_dalvuta_251012.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Jazz
nbc_nba_pg_wshvsnyk_251013.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Wizards vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pg_torvwas_251012.jpg
02:01
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Wizards
nbc_nba_pg_miavsatl_251013.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Heat vs. Hawks
nbc_roto_biggestadprisers_251013.jpg
02:19
Holiday, Aldama among biggest fantasy ADP risers
nbc_roto_adpfallersv2_251013.jpg
02:23
Herro, Fox among ADP fallers in fantasy drafts
og_anunoby.jpg
02:09
Anunoby, Poole highlight fantasy value picks

Latest Clips

michaelvick.jpg
06:22
Trivia: Who were last two lefty QBs to face off?
dancampbell.jpg
09:07
Campbell takes full responsibility for trick play
nbc_pft_buyorsell_251015.jpg
08:39
Buy or sell: Teams making the playoffs
nbc_pft_cowboys_pickens_jerry_251015.jpg
05:19
Cowboys must prepare for Pickens wanting more
nbc_pft_trade_dealine_jones_251015.jpg
04:06
Jones doesn’t rule out trade deadline move
nbc_pft_powerrankings_bucs_251015.jpg
10:38
PFT Power Rankings: Bucs, Colts go 1-2 in Week 7
nbc_pft_ajbrown_251015.jpg
14:56
If Hurts, Brown can’t fix issues, PHI must move on
nbc_pft_lions2losses_251015__279573.jpg
03:37
Why early losses put ‘extra urgency’ on Lions
nbc_pft_eaglesoffense_251015.jpg
11:21
Is Eagles’ stubbornness cause for predictability?
nbc_pft_steelersdeadline_251015.jpg
06:13
Why Steelers could benefit ahead of trade deadline
nbc_pft_icyhotbowl_251015.jpg
05:32
Rodgers playing Flacco is ‘great for the old guys’
nbc_pft_tuacomments_251015.jpg
05:25
Simms: Tua’s comments are ‘self-inflicted wound’
nbc_csu_whatsmorelikey_ep2_251014.jpg
09:28
Eagles offense likely to be ‘dysfunctional’ Week 7
nbc_csu_chiefslionsfilmreview_ep2_251014.jpg
14:36
Unpacking the Chiefs’ dominant win over the Lions
nbc_soc_usaaushl_251014.jpg
15:30
Highlights: USMNT vs. Australia (En Español)
nbc_soc_usagoal2v2_251014.jpg
01:12
Wright bends in his second goal against Australia
nbc_soc_usagoal_251014.jpg
01:15
Wright gets the USMNT level against Australia
nbc_soc_usaausgoal1_251014.jpg
01:08
Bos knocks it in from close range against USMNT
nbc_csu_seahwaksjagsfilm_ep2v2_251014.jpg
12:22
Seahawks D line generating impressive pressure
nbc_pff_indianamichst_251014.jpg
01:20
Indiana, Michigan State going different directions
nbc_pff_psuiowa_251014.jpg
01:15
Penn State’s matchup with Iowa brings uncertainty
nbc_pff_uscnotredame_251014.jpg
01:18
Passing attack could be key in Notre Dame vs. USC
nbc_pff_falcons49ers_251014.jpg
01:41
Key players for Falcons v. 49ers on SNF
nbc_csu_sfrungame_251014.jpg
13:38
Simms sees personnel issues in 49ers run game
nbc_csu_billsfalcons_251014.jpg
13:35
Falcons team to ‘watch out for’ after Bills upset
nbc_simms_funhang_251014.jpg
04:19
Mayfield, Skattebo headline ‘Fun Hang, Tough Hang’
nbc_simms_grassrants_251014.jpg
03:37
Simms: Poor field conditions ‘inexcusable’
nbc_roto_brewerspitching_251014.jpg
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
nbc_roto_blakesnell_251014.jpg
02:09
Snell ‘top-five pitcher in the game’ when healthy
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_251014.jpg
02:11
Is Naylor a top first baseman in fantasy for 2026?