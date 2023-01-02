 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE 1
Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas out of Tour de France on first day
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_caintd_230701.jpg
Stallions’ Cain grabs McGough dart to expand lead
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-TDF2023-STAGE 1
Richard Carapaz, Enric Mas out of Tour de France on first day
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships

Top Clips

nbc_usfl_caintd_230701.jpg
Stallions’ Cain grabs McGough dart to expand lead
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

DiVincenzo a welcome fantasy asset

January 1, 2023 08:44 PM
With both Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins out due to injury, Corey Robinson examines Donte DiVincenzo's outlook as a welcome fantasy asset that is currently providing sixth-round value in 9-cat formats.
Up Next
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
8:28
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponwembanyamaheight_230629.jpg
10:23
Patrick highlights Wembanyama’s rare height
Now Playing
16879575774.jpg
4:57
Way-too-early team scenarios for Bronny in NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponlarrybird_230627.jpg
13:18
Patrick: ‘Bird would be better in today’s NBA’
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponvictorwembanyama_230626.jpg
8:03
Wembanyama doesn’t need to bulk up in today’s NBA
Now Playing
nbc_dps_seanelliottinterview_230626.jpeg
15:37
Wembanyama asked all the right questions at dinner
Now Playing
nbc_dps_katonthetradeblock_230626.jpg
2:12
Towns may be the Timberwolves’ odd-man out
Now Playing
nbc_dps_sethgreenberginterview_230623.jpeg
10:41
Global model producing ‘most complete’ NBA players
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponchrispaultrade_230623.jpg
4:56
Warriors poised to retain Green after Poole trade
Now Playing
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_230623.jpeg
13:59
Crawford: Players are taking easier 3s vs easy 2s
Now Playing
nbc_dps_chrispauljordanpooletrade_230623.jpg
4:28
Warriors were forced to split up Poole, Green
Now Playing
nbc_dps_wembanyamadrafted_230623.jpg
2:46
Wembanyama drafted No. 1 overall to Spurs
Now Playing