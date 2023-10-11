 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: GEICO 500
Christopher Bell on Daniel Suarez: “I’m sure he’s going to be coming after me”
GOLF-ITA-RYDER-CUP-PRESENTATION
Jon Rahm looks to surpass Seve Ballesteros at Spanish Open
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Samulski’s Arbitrary Fantasy Football Awards before Week 6

Top Clips

nbc_simms_awsbrockpurdy_231011.jpg
How Purdy dissected Cowboys’ defense in Week 5
nbc_dps_jason_231011.jpg
Garrett: I ‘don’t buy’ system QB talk around Purdy
nbc_pff_nygvsbuf_231011.jpg
Top impact players in Giants vs. Bills

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Fashanu, Zinter among top Big Ten O-linemen

October 11, 2023 11:34 AM
Pro Football Focus takes a closer look at the best offensive lineman in the Big Ten, including Penn State's Olu Fashanu, Michigan guard Zak Zinter and Michigan State's Nick Samac.