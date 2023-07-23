Newgarden sweeps Iowa doubleheader weekend

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Gi’Bran Payne, sophomore running back
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Fulham’s Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal
Brentford’s Wissa taps in equalizer against Fulham
Newgarden withstands sprint to finish to sweep
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Gi’Bran Payne, sophomore running back
Douglas Farmer
,
Douglas Farmer
,
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2023 Tour de France Standings
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Fulham’s Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal
Brentford’s Wissa taps in equalizer against Fulham
Newgarden withstands sprint to finish to sweep
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Newgarden sweeps Iowa doubleheader weekend
July 23, 2023 04:22 PM
Josef Newgarden knew he had a great car and felt the pressure to complete the weekend sweep, and says it's "very gratifying" to collect his sixth career victory at Iowa Speedway.
Close Ad