 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Prominent drivers near cutline heading into final race of opening round
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Marcus Armstrong caps Ganassi’s triple crown in finale with IndyCar Rookie of the Year
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Scott Dixon reigns again after team scrambles to change engine before first Laguna Seca win

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_tdiggsintv_230910.jpg
Diggs: If we execute ‘nobody can stop us’
nbc_snf_dalnyghl_230910.jpg
Highlights: Cowboys demolish Giants in Week 1
nbc_snf_pollardprescottintv_230910.jpg
Cowboys’ discipline impressed Prescott in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400
Prominent drivers near cutline heading into final race of opening round
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice 1
Marcus Armstrong caps Ganassi’s triple crown in finale with IndyCar Rookie of the Year
IndyCar: Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey
Scott Dixon reigns again after team scrambles to change engine before first Laguna Seca win

Top Clips

nbc_psnff_tdiggsintv_230910.jpg
Diggs: If we execute ‘nobody can stop us’
nbc_snf_dalnyghl_230910.jpg
Highlights: Cowboys demolish Giants in Week 1
nbc_snf_pollardprescottintv_230910.jpg
Cowboys’ discipline impressed Prescott in win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

49ers dominates all phases against Steelers

September 10, 2023 10:59 PM
The FNIA crew talk about the San Francisco 49ers dominance performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers and what made them the most "complete team" of NFL Week 1
Up Next
nbc_psnff_tdiggsintv_230910.jpg
4:49
Diggs: If we execute ‘nobody can stop us’
Now Playing
nbc_snf_dalnyghl_230910.jpg
0:45
Highlights: Cowboys demolish Giants in Week 1
Now Playing
nbc_snf_pollardprescottintv_230910.jpg
1:29
Cowboys’ discipline impressed Prescott in win
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_dkcrowningmoments_230910.jpg
0:38
Aiyuk, Hill headline Draft Kings Crowning Moments
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_mianepreview_230910.jpg
0:44
Patriots better prepare for Hill, Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_speedrd_230910.jpg
5:02
Speed Round: NFL Week 1 Fill in the Blank
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_cincle_230910.jpg
2:00
Browns showing they can contend in the AFC
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_mialac_230910.jpg
2:22
Dolphins make Chargers pay for playing man-to-man
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_gbchi_230910.jpg
2:22
Love shows potential in Packers’ win against Bears
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_phine_230910.jpg
2:56
Eagles need to get more out of Hurts and offense
Now Playing
nbc_snf_dalturpintd_230910.jpg
0:48
Turpin plows up left side to extend Cowboys’ lead
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_applebees_full_230910.jpg
18:53
Week 1 recap: Dolphins, Browns make statements
Now Playing