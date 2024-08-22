Watch Now
Analyzing Steelers' quarterback situation
Steelers beat writer Gerry Dulac joins Dan Patrick to discuss Pittsburgh's quarterback room with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, explaining why Mike Tomlin will likely give the starting nod to Wilson.
Berry’s top prop bets for ‘Ride or Die’ Murray
With odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, Matthew Berry and the Happy Hour crew dive into their favorite season-long props for Berry’s 2024 ‘Ride or Die’ pick, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray.
Berry names Murray his 2024 ‘Ride or Die’ pick
Matthew Berry reveals his highly-anticipated 2024 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' pick with Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
What to make of Williams’ preseason performances
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth run through their NFL preseason positives, including Caleb Williams' dynamic playmaking with the Bears, Bo Nix's upside with the Broncos and more.
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
In wake of Tua Tagovailoa's comments on Brian Flores, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison explain to Jac Collinsworth how all players want to be respected and how there are a lot of factors contributing to a coaching style.
PIT’s offense among NFL preseason disappointments
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, and Jac Collinsworth assess the biggest disappointments so far through NFL preseason, including the Steelers' offense, Brandon Aiyuk's holdout and more.
Is Payton looking to prove something with Nix?
With Bo Nix being named the Week 1 starter for the Broncos, Dan Patrick thinks that whether the young QB is ready or not, Sean Payton wants to prove he knows best by having Nix be the guy in Denver.
What Dotson’s trade means for Commanders WR corps
Matthew Berry & Co. react to Jahan Dotson's trade to the Philadelphia Eagles, highlighting what it means for his career and how it impacts the Washington Commanders offense.
Berry’s WR, TE Love list for 2024: Nabers, McBride
Happy Hour examines Berry’s top pass catchers on his Love/Hate list for 2024, where Malik Nabers, Drake London, and Trey McBride find themselves with positive outlooks.
Berry highlights concerns with Pickens, Bowers
Learn why George Pickens, Brock Bowers, and Jordan Addison are among the pass catchers Matthew Berry is avoiding going into the 2024 fantasy season.
Stroud misses out on Berry’s QB love list for 2024
While CJ Stroud, Tua Tagovailoa, and Justin Herbert are big-name fantasy quarterbacks, Matthew Berry has several concerns about these signal-callers for 2024 leagues.
Rookie Daniels makes Berry’s 2024 QB love list
FFHH analyzes which quarterbacks lead Berry's 2024 Love list, including dual-threat Anthony Richardson, a rising Jordan Love, rookie Jayden Daniels, and more.