Eisen gives his Chiefs and Ravens takeaways
Rich Eisen joins Dan Patrick to recap the 2024 NFL season opener between the Chiefs and Ravens, and previews the rest of Week 1.
Reacting to Likely’s overturned TD in loss to KC
Mike Ryan Ruiz and the rest of the Shipping Container share their takeaways on the Kansas City Chiefs' nail-biting win against the Baltimore Ravens to kickoff NFL Week 1.
Chiefs, Ravens have ‘mixed emotions’ after Week 1
Dan Patrick reacts to the Kansas City Chiefs 27-20 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season and explains why both teams can take some positives and negatives from the game.
Rams vs. Lions has massive fantasy potential
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers look ahead to the Week 1 showdown between the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Sunday Night Football and share their top fantasy plays ahead of kickoff.
Best Packers vs. Eagles prop bets to make
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers share their favorite prop bets for tonight's Packers vs. Eagles Week 1 fixture, streaming exclusively on Peacock.
Barkley primed for ‘big game’ against Packers
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers preview the Green Bay Packers' Week 1 showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles and reveal their top players to watch in fantasy ahead of kickoff.
Diggs, Kincaid among most intriguing Week 1 plays
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss "What's on Tap" this weekend as the rest of the NFL's Week 1 slate rolls on.
Gauging Worthy’s, Rice’s fantasy upside
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reflect on Thursday's night's blockbuster season opener between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
Evaluating Henry’s usage rate after loss to Chiefs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers discuss the Ravens' rushing attack after Lamar Jackson rushed for over 100 yards against the Chiefs, but left fantasy managers wanting more from Derrick Henry.
Has Likely supplanted Andrews in Ravens offense?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers share their takeaways from the Kansas City Chiefs' dramatic win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night, and discuss Isaiah Likely's breakout performance.
Murray, Burrow among QBs who need strong starts
Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which players need to show them something in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, including Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow, Geno Smith and more.
Packers can make a ‘statement’ against Eagles
Mike Florio believes the Packers have a "glow" to them after finishing 2023 strong, one that he thinks will carry over into their Week 1 clash with the Eagles in Brazil.