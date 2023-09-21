Watch Now
49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and more.
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like Jacksonville over the Houston Texans in Week 3, but still need to see offensive improvement from the Jaguars who are playing below their talent level.
Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Lions
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the matchup between the unpredictable Lions and a consistent Atlanta Falcons team that Simms believes is the "real deal" and should come out on top vs. Detroit.
Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Dolphins
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview the Dolphins home-opener vs. the "desperate" Broncos, where Miami's run game and strong O-line will make them difficult for winless Denver to compete against.
Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether the struggling offense of the Carolina Panthers can snap into shape in Week 3 as they head to Seattle to take on a formidable defense that is coming off a big road win.
Week 3 preview: Bills vs. Commanders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss why they expect a close, physical game between the Bills and Commanders in Week 3.
Week 3 preview: Patriots vs. Jets
Chris Simms believes the Week 3 AFC East matchup between the Patriots and Jets will be a "defensive, low-scoring" game as New England fights for its first win of the season and New York aims to bounce back.
Week 3 preview: Chargers vs. Vikings
Chris Simms shares why he expects an exciting, high-scoring affair between the Chargers and Vikings in Week 3, while Mike Florio discusses Cam Akers' potential role.
Week 3 preview: Saints vs. Packers
The Saints face a tough challenge heading to Lambeau Field coming off a road Monday road game. Can the Packers capitalize in their home opener?
Week 3 preview: Titans vs. Browns
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether the Cleveland Browns can get back in the win column at home vs. the Tennessee Titans, who are riding high after their overtime victory vs. the Chargers in Week 2.
Week 3 preview: Colts vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss whether the 'banged-up' Ravens can defeat an Indianapolis Colts team that might be without its starting quarterback Anthony Richardson in Week 3 in Baltimore.
Week 3 preview: Giants vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into what'll be a "tall order" for the Giants in the 49ers' home opener on TNF in Week 3.