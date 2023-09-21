 Skip navigation
Watch Now

49ers, Titans, Chiefs among Week 3 best bets

September 21, 2023 12:53 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 3, including the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs and more.
Up Next
nbc_simms_texansv2_230921.jpg
2:13
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_simms_atlvsdetv2_230921.jpg
3:23
Week 3 preview: Falcons vs. Lions
Now Playing
nbc_simms_denvsmia_230921.jpg
3:29
Week 3 preview: Broncos vs. Dolphins
Now Playing
nbc_simms_carvssea_230921.jpg
3:51
Week 3 preview: Panthers vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bufvswas_230921.jpg
3:21
Week 3 preview: Bills vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_simms_newvsnyj_230921.jpg
2:28
Week 3 preview: Patriots vs. Jets
Now Playing
nbc_simms_lacvsmin_230921.jpg
3:11
Week 3 preview: Chargers vs. Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_simms_saints_230921.jpg
2:57
Week 3 preview: Saints vs. Packers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_tenvscle_230921.jpg
3:58
Week 3 preview: Titans vs. Browns
Now Playing
nbc_simms_indvsbal_230921.jpg
2:26
Week 3 preview: Colts vs. Ravens
Now Playing
nbc_simms_giants_230921.jpg
4:46
Week 3 preview: Giants vs. 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_simms_dalvsari_230921.jpg
2:25
Week 3 preview: Cowboys vs. Cardinals
Now Playing