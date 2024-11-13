 Skip navigation
How Steelers defense contained Daniels in Week 10

November 13, 2024 01:05 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed dive into how the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense was able to contain Jayden Daniels and minimize his ability to scramble in Week 10.
